×

Massive ‘Red Dead Online’ Update Live Now, Bringing New Modes, Weapons, More

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rockstar Games

The biggest “Red Dead Online” update yet is live now, bringing a path of new gameplay options, weapons and clothing, and player-requested balancing changes.

There are Gold Nuggets and XP up for grabs if you complete a series of Daily Challenges. You can check your Player Menu to check out the seven on your list that will rotate out each day. Completing all seven will earn a bonus. Starting next week, with the update live in-game, a new Free Roam event called Fool’s Gold will become available. Players will battle it out to see who’s worthy of donning the protective suit of Golden Armor. Take out the person wearing it to earn the armor and put it on yourself, and then earn points while killing off the enemies clamoring to wear the armor themselves.

New game modes will be appearing in the “Red Dead Online” beta week after week. First up is Target Races, where you race against other players on horseback as you each aim to take out targets quickly and efficiently. You’ll get to use weapon and horse pickups as you ride, though you’ll have to relegate your limited amount of bullets to use for when you really need them.

Related

<https://www.rockstargames.com/videoplayer/?id=12110&locale=en_us&gt;

Later, new Fishing Challenges will be available for players to set out to catch the most fish (and the biggest ones) they possibly can. The equipment and bait is provided for you already, so you only need to find a spot to start reeling the big ones in at. You’re trying to catch the highest total weight of fish to secure the win, which you can do with one enormous fish or several smaller ones. It’s important to remember to keep everything you reel in with this in mind.

Three new Showdown Modes are on their way to the game as well, which will let teams compete to capture and deliver bags, steal loot from opponents, and stay alive as long as possible. Additional details on Up in Smoke, Spoils of War, and Plunder will be coming soon. These new gameplay modes will also bring the introduction of the Featured Series, which you can play the latest modes from by visiting the corresponding sign post in-game or visiting the Quick Join menu to take part in.

There’s also a wide variety of new weapons, emotes, and world enhancements for players to check out, including updated player radar and visibility, an easier parley and feud system, and enhancements to the game’s law and bounty mechanics.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Gaming

  • Massive 'Red Dead Online' Update Live

    Massive 'Red Dead Online' Update Live Now, Bringing New Modes, Weapons, More

    The biggest “Red Dead Online” update yet is live now, bringing a path of new gameplay options, weapons and clothing, and player-requested balancing changes. There are Gold Nuggets and XP up for grabs if you complete a series of Daily Challenges. You can check your Player Menu to check out the seven on your list [...]

  • 'Ni no Kuni II' Gets New

    'Ni no Kuni II' Gets New 'Tale of a Timeless Tome' DLC This March

    “Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” is getting a brand new chapter with new characters, missions, and battle content in the upcoming “Tale of a Timeless Tome” DLC. The story will center around protagonist Evan as he investigates rumors about a mysterious rabbit clad in a tuxedo that’s appearing in others’ dreams. He takes to [...]

  • THQ Nordic

    THQ Nordic Apologizes For Ill-Conceived 8chan AMA

    Video game publisher THQ Nordic is apologizing after facing some blowback from the games industry following its decision to host an Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) on the notorious imageboard site 8chan. “I personally agreed to this AMA without doing my proper due diligence to understand the history and the controversy of the site. I do not condone [...]

  • Blizzard Discusses 'Overwatch's' Baptiste Skills, Story,

    Why 'Overwatch's' New Hero, Baptiste, Was Codenamed Gadget

    The latest hero to join Blizzard’s “Overwatch” is a combat medic with an intriguing past and such a diverse arsenal of weapons and abilities that internally he was referred to as gadget, Blizzard said in a recent interview. Baptiste goes live on the public test region servers Tuesday. “His inspiration was that we wanted to [...]

  • Indie Megabooth Returns to GDC 2019

    Indie Megabooth Returns to GDC 2019 With 24 Diverse Titles

    The Indie Megabooth returns to the Game Developers Conference this year and it’s showcasing 24 playable titles throughout the event, organizers announced on Tuesday. It will feature a dozen titles on Monday, Mar. 18 and Tuesday, Mar. 19 during GDC. Then, it will host a fresh batch of twelve more curated indie games Wednesday, Mar. [...]

  • New Documentary Reveals More Details About

    New Documentary Reveals More Details About Co-Op Horror FPS 'GTFO'

    Indie developer 10 Chambers Collective revealed more details about its upcoming co-operative horror FPS “GTFO” in a new behind-the-scenes documentary on Tuesday. “GTFO” is about four scavengers trapped in an underground complex by a mysterious entity called the Warden. Each day, they’re forced to explore their subterranean prison and retrieve items or complete objectives for [...]

  • Nintendo Is Holding A 'Pokémon'-Themed Direct

    Nintendo Is Holding a 'Pokémon'-Themed Direct Tomorrow

    Nintendo is holding a very brief Direct video presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 6 a.m. PT, it announced on Tuesday. It will last roughly seven minutes and focus on the “Pokémon” franchise. This means we’re likely going to learn more about the eighth generation “Pokémon” game that’s coming out later this year. Nintendo first [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad