×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Massive ‘Fortnite’ Security Hole Allowed Hackers to Take Over Accounts, Eavesdrop on Calls

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Fortnite” players were exposed to hackers who could control their accounts, purchase items through their credit cards, and even access their microphones to spy on conversations in homes, cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies discovered in November.

The company immediately alerted developer Epic Games, which tells Variety it fixed the massive security hole this month.

“We were made aware of the vulnerabilities and they were soon addressed,” a spokesperson said. “We thank Check Point for bringing this to our attention. As always, we encourage players to protect their accounts by not re-using passwords and using strong passwords, and not sharing account information with others.”

In this particular case, the issue wasn’t related to passwords though, hackers could gain access to an account without the need for any login information. Instead, the security hole was tied to flaws found in two of Epic Games’ sub-domains that were susceptible to a malicious redirect, allowing users’ legitimate authentication tokens to be intercepted by a hacker from the compromised sub-domain.

Related

Researchers outlined the process in which an attacker could have potentially gained access to a user’s account through vulnerabilities discovered in ‘Fortnite’s’ user login process. Due to three vulnerability flaws found in Epic Games’ web infrastructure, researchers were able to demonstrate the token-based authentication process used in conjunction with Single Sign-On (SSO) systems such as Facebook, Google, and Xbox to steal the user’s access credentials and take over their account.

To fall victim to this attack, a player needed only to click on a crafted phishing link — one typically designed to look like it was coming from an Epic Games domain. Once clicked, the user’s Fortnite authentication token could be captured by the attacker without the user entering any login credentials.

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details, according to Check Point. The vulnerability would also have allowed for a massive invasion of privacy as an attacker could listen to in-game chatter as well as surrounding sounds and conversations within the victim’s home or other location of play.

“Fortnite is one of the most popular games played mainly by kids. These flaws provided the ability for a massive invasion of privacy,” said Oded Vanunu, head of products vulnerability research for Check Point.  “Together with the vulnerabilities we recently found in the platforms used by drone manufacturer DJI, show how susceptible cloud applications are to attacks and breaches.  These platforms are being increasingly targeted by hackers because of the huge amounts of sensitive customer data they hold. Enforcing two-factor authentication could mitigate this account takeover vulnerability.”

Earlier this week, researchers noted that “Fortnite” has also become a hub for criminals looking to launder money from stolen credit cards by selling accounts for the game.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Gaming

  • 'Pokemon Go' Developer Secures $245 Million

    'Pokemon Go' Developer Secures $245 Million in Series C Funding

    Niantic, the developer behind “Pokemon Go,” finished its Series C financing with $245 million on Wednesday, according to a press release. The latest round of funding brings Niantic’s valuation to nearly $4 billion. The Series C funding was led by IVP, and additional investments came from aXiomatic Gaming, Battery Ventures, Causeway Media Partners, CRV, and Samsung [...]

  • ‘Metro Exodus’ Opens Up Post-Apocalyptic Russia

    ‘Metro Exodus’ Author On Film, Possible TV Series, Expansive New Game

    Since the launch of the post-apocalyptic survival first-person shooter “Metro 2033” in 2010, the series has kept its action confined to the tunnels running underneath Russia. “Metro Exodus,” due out next month, takes the gameplay to the surface for the first time, going above ground with sprawling levels against a changing backdrop of weather conditions [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Massive 'Fortnite' Security Hole Allowed Hackers to Take Over Accounts, Eavesdrop on Calls

    “Fortnite” players were exposed to hackers who could control their accounts, purchase items through their credit cards, and even access their microphones to spy on conversations in homes, cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies discovered in November. The company immediately alerted developer Epic Games, which tells Variety it fixed the massive security hole this month. “We [...]

  • Consumers Spent More Than $100B on

    Consumers Spent More Than $101B on Mobile Apps in 2018 (Analyst)

    Consumers spent about $101 billion on mobile apps in 2018, according to analytics company App Annie. Mobile games accounted for about 74% of the total consumer spending last year and was the fastest growing sector of the overall gaming market, beating consoles, PC/Mac, and handheld gaming, App Annie said in its “The State of Mobile [...]

  • Unity Game Maker

    Unity to Update Terms of Service Following Improbable Dispute

    Unity will be updating its terms of service on Wednesday, and will be hosting an AMA on Reddit “to help clear up outstanding questions,” a spokesperson told Variety. Unity CEO John Riccitiello and co-founder Joachim Ante will be participating in the AMA, scheduled for 10am PST in the r/unity3d subreddit. They will be answering from [...]

  • Roblox Launches Digital Civility Initiative in

    Roblox Launches Digital Civility Initiative in Push for Safety

    Popular game platform Roblox launched its Digital Civility Initiative on Tuesday. The initiative will be led by new hire Laura Higgins, who joined Roblox as its director of Digital Civility. Higgins has more than two decades of experience “managing and promoting social care and support services, as well as creating online safety and digital civility [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad