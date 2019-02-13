‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order’ Comes to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2019

“Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order” will launch on Nintendo Switch this Summer, it was announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct.

“For the first time in 10 years, the ‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance’ series returns with four-player action and an original story all exclusive to Nintendo Switch,” the company said in a prepared statement. “Assemble your dream team from a huge cast of Super Heroes, including Marvel’s ultimate cosmic protector, Captain Marvel.

“Players can save the world together with up to four players in TV mode, with four separate systems locally or online. A dynamic zoomed-in Heroic Camera will give players the option to get closer to the action. As characters level up, they’ll learn new skills they can use on the fly, and also perform powerful Alliance Extreme attacks.”

Currently in development from It’s being developed by Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, “The Black Order” brings together a variety of superheroes and villains from across the Marvel universe to battle for the Infinity Gauntlet. Standing in their way is the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and The Black Order. The game features an original story and a playable cast of dozens of Marvel characters, including members of the Avengers, X-Men, and in a series first, Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order” features up to four player co-op via online, local wireless, or Joy-Con. Four players with four Joy-Cons can all play on a single system.

“The Black Order” was first announced in 2018. “As longtime fans of the franchise, we could not be prouder and more excited to bring back ‘Ultimate Alliance’ with its biggest game yet,” said Mike Jones, vice president and executive producer, Marvel Games in a press release at the time. “’Marvel Ultimate Alliance’ is all about teaming up with your friends and creating your own ‘dream team’ of super heroes to go on adventures across the Marvel Universe, and Nintendo Switch is perfect for delivering on that promise of cooperative gameplay and shared experiences.”