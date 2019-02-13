×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order’ Comes to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2019

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Marvel

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order” will launch on Nintendo Switch this Summer, it was announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct.

“For the first time in 10 years, the Marvel Ultimate Alliance’ series returns with four-player action and an original story all exclusive to Nintendo Switch,” the company said in a prepared statement. “Assemble your dream team from a huge cast of Super Heroes, including Marvel’s ultimate cosmic protector, Captain Marvel.

“Players can save the world together with up to four players in TV mode, with four separate systems locally or online. A dynamic zoomed-in Heroic Camera will give players the option to get closer to the action. As characters level up, they’ll learn new skills they can use on the fly, and also perform powerful Alliance Extreme attacks.”

Currently in development from It’s being developed by Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, “The Black Order” brings together a variety of superheroes and villains from across the Marvel universe to battle for the Infinity Gauntlet. Standing in their way is the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and The Black Order. The game features an original story and a playable cast of dozens of Marvel characters, including members of the Avengers, X-Men, and in a series first, Guardians of the Galaxy.

Related

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order” features up to four player co-op via online, local wireless, or Joy-Con. Four players with four Joy-Cons can all play on a single system.

“The Black Order” was first announced in 2018. “As longtime fans of the franchise, we could not be prouder and more excited to bring back ‘Ultimate Alliance’ with its biggest game yet,” said Mike Jones, vice president and executive producer, Marvel Games in a press release at the time. “’Marvel Ultimate Alliance’ is all about teaming up with your friends and creating your own ‘dream team’ of super heroes to go on adventures across the Marvel Universe, and Nintendo Switch is perfect for delivering on that promise of cooperative gameplay and shared experiences.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Gaming

  • PlayStation Praises Nintendo, Microsoft in Call

    PlayStation Praises Nintendo, Microsoft in Call For Unity Among Game Makers

    PlayStation’s Shawn Layden kicked off the annual DICE Summit in Las Vegas this week with a call for unity among game makers, a significant step away from an age-old approach that led to console wars that pitted PlayStation against Xbox against Nintendo. More striking still was that the call for the industry to move “beyond [...]

  • 'Astral Chain' Brings Platinum Games Action

    'Astral Chain' Brings Platinum Games Action to Nintendo Switch

    “Astral Chain,” Platinum Games’ latest project, was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct. The mech-centric cyberpunk action game is the newest title from the studio, directed by Takahisa Taura, known for his work as “NieR: Automata’s” game designer. The title is being supervised by “Bayonetta” creator Hideki Kamiya as well. The title follows police special [...]

  • 'The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening'

    'The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening' is Getting an Adorable Remake

    “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” is getting a remake for the Switch, Nintendo revealed Wednesday. The 1993 original title for the Game Boy is getting a re-imagining for a modern playerbase— and a modern console. In the announcement trailer, which you can watch above, Link is shown exploring the bright and colorful island of Koholint. [...]

  • 'Yoshi's Crafted World" Comes to Nintendo

    'Yoshi's Crafted World" Comes to Nintendo Switch on March 29, Demo Out Today

    “Yoshi’s Crafted World” will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch come March 29, Nintendo announced on Wednesday during its Nintendo Direct conference. A demo for an early level of “Yoshi’s Crafted World” will be available to play on the device later today, according to the game giant. While details of the demo remain scant, players should [...]

  • 'Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Comes to

    'Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Comes to Nintendo Switch in July

    The latest entry in the “Fire Emblem” series officially comes to Switch on Jul. 26, Nintendo announced during a Direct video presentation on Wednesday. “Fire Emblem: Three Houses” was first announced during E3 2018 and was originally scheduled to launch during the spring, but Nintendo said it needs more time to work on the title. [...]

  • 'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' is

    'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' is Coming Summer 2019

    “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night” is getting a summer 2019 release, Nintendo revealed Wednesday. It’s been a little while since we heard any news on the sidescroller. Back in August, Nintendo revealed that “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night” for the Switch was delayed, and that the PlayStation Vita version was cancelled. Then, it was reported the [...]

  • 'Super Mario Maker 2' Announced For

    'Super Mario Maker 2' Announced For Nintendo Switch

    The Nintendo Switch exclusive “Super Mario Maker 2” made its debut during Nintendo’s latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The rumored announcement confirmed that the custom “Mario” level maker would be hitting the Nintendo Switch this summer, including a slew of new additions and exciting customization options. A few of them were shown off during the lengthy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad