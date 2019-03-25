‘Marvel’s Iron Man VR’ Coming to PlayStation VR in 2019

“Marvel’s Iron Man VR” is coming to PlayStation VR this year, it was announced during Monday’s State of Play presentation.

In a cinematic video shown during the presentation, we see the player take on the point of view of Tony Stark from inside of the Iron Man suit, as he flies through the air and after a jet plane which is falling out of the sky. Gameplay footage was not shown.

The upcoming virtual reality title is in development from game studio Camouflaj, with PlayStation Worldwide Studios.

The upcoming VR title features new Iron Man armor created by legendary Marvel illustrator and costume designer Adi Granov. “In close collaboration with our partners and friends at Marvel Games, Adi created a new armor that, like the game, mixes a classic comic book aesthetic with an ultra-modern twist,” Camouflaj Director Ryan Payton describes in a post on the official PlayStation blog.

” In ‘Marvel’s Iron Man VR’ the player, who plays as the genius inventor Tony Stark, confronts ghosts from his past—powerful forces who seek to ruin him and everything he stands for. By fully embracing the magic of PlayStation VR, players will come face-to-face with iconic allies and Super Villains as they jet around the globe on a heroic mission to save not only Stark Industries, but the world itself. We cannot wait to share more about how we are telling an original Iron Man story in a way that only virtual reality allows.”