Marshmello Announces Date For ‘Fortnite’ Pleasant Park Performance

Anonymous music producer/DJ Marshmello will perform a set within Epic Games’ hugely popular battle royale title “Fortnite” on Saturday, Feb. 2, according to the site Bandsintown.

Information about the virtual show leaked online on Tuesday. Marshmello’s performance will start at 2 p.m. ET on Pleasant Park’s football field. Players who visit that area can check out the stage that’s already set up. The leak also suggests that players who aren’t in Pleasant Park on Saturday will still hear the music and see lights from anywhere on the map.

The show will apparently be its own limited-time mode called “Party at Pleasant Park.” Respawns will be enabled, which means players can probably kill each other as they listen to the music. There’s also reportedly a cosmetic bundle on the way that includes a Marshmello skin, pickaxe, and spray. There’s no word yet on how long the LTM will last or what the bundle will cost.

The Marshmello concert is an interesting concept, especially in light of Epic Games’ current legal troubles. A number of musicians and celebrities are suing the studio, claiming it copied their dance moves and sold them as emotes without their permission and without compensation. The plaintiffs include “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor Alfonso Ribeiro, rapper 2 Milly, and Instagram personality “Backpack Kid.” Perhaps this is a sign that Epic is learning the error of its ways and is looking to collaborate with creators going forward.