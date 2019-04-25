×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mario Kart Tour’ Beta Hits Android in May

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mario Kart 8
CREDIT: Nintendo

“Mario Kart Tour,” Nintendo’s smartphone take on its popular “Mario Kart” racing franchise, gets an Android-based beta next month, the company announced this week.

The closed beta for “Mario Kart Tour” is currently planned to run from May 22 to June 4, and Nintendo is accepting applications for the beta until May 7.

Nintendo warns that it has a limited number of slots for the beta — which is only open to people in Japan and the United State — and if more people apply then it can accept, they will decide who can join randomly.

The company announced in January that it was delaying the game until this summer and the week’s beta announcement doesn’t put a more specific date on its release, sticking to this summer.

Mario Kart Tour” was scheduled to be released last fiscal year, which ended in March, but the game was being pushed back in order to “improve quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch.” The beta, according to the page for signing up, is to help improve the game pre-launch.The company’s smartphone game income was 46.0 billion yen for the fiscal year which ended in March, a 17.0% increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

While “Mario Kart Tour” is a smartphone title, it could be tied to the marketing for or release of an unannounced “Mario Kart” game for Nintendo’s Switch.

With most of Nintendo’s mainline franchises already on the company’s system, a “Mario Kart” title could be a significant driver for sales.

Historically, one of the biggest franchises on previous Nintendo systems has been “Mario Kart.” “Mario Kart DS” sold more than 23 million copies. “Mario Kart Wii” sold more than 37 million copies. “Mario Kart 7 on 3DS” sold 17 million. Even the poorly received Wii U managed to sell more than 8 million copies of “Mario Kart 8.” While Switch has a Kart game already which sold more than 9 million copies, it’s really just a port of the 2014 Wii U title.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Gaming

  • Wii U Port is Nintendo's Top

    Wii U Port is Nintendo's Top Selling Switch Game

    Nintendo’s top-selling game for the Switch is “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” a port of the Wii U’s most popular game, with the title selling 16.69 million copies since the game’s release on the Switch in April 2017. The game topped the second most popular game on the system, “Super Mario Odyssey,” by more than 2 [...]

  • Mario Kart 8

    'Mario Kart Tour' Beta Hits Android in May

    “Mario Kart Tour,” Nintendo’s smartphone take on its popular “Mario Kart” racing franchise, gets an Android-based beta next month, the company announced this week. The closed beta for “Mario Kart Tour” is currently planned to run from May 22 to June 4, and Nintendo is accepting applications for the beta until May 7. Nintendo warns [...]

  • Universal Games - Series Your Story

    Universal Games Launches Episodic Game App With 'Saved by the Bell,' 'Law & Order,' 'Bridesmaids,' Other NBCU Properties

    NBCUniversal sees a potential $200 million-plus jackpot in adapting some of its old TV and movie franchises into an interactive storytelling game. The company’s Universal Games and Digital Platforms group on Thursday is launching a new, free-to-play mobile game, “Series: Your Story Universe” that lets players pick an avatar and play through different episodes of [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Gets 'Avengers' Endgame Mode

    'Fortnite' Gets 'Avengers: Endgame' Limited Time Mode

    The latest update for “Fortnite” brings a new limited time mode inspired by “Avengers: Endgame” and a slew of bug fixes and other improvements on Thursday, according to Epic Games’ official patch notes. The new trailer for the “Endgame” mode, which you can watch above, shows Thanos and his army as an immediate threat to [...]

  • HTC Vive Pro VR headset

    VR Developers Say Audience Adoption is Their Biggest Challenge

    About 40% of virtual reality developers believe audience adoption is their biggest challenge when it comes to creating VR apps, according to a new survey conducted by the HTC Vive team. Vive recently surveyed about 1,800 developers about the current landscape of the VR industry. Besides audience adoption, 27% said lack of hardware is a [...]

  • 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Score Nominated for

    'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Score Nominated for Prestigious Ivor Novello Awards

    The three musical minds behind the score for “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” are now up for a prestigious Ivor Novello Award, the Ivor Academy announced on Wednesday. Music composer Mike Georgiades and The Flight, a producer-composer duo Joe Henson and Alexis Smith best known for their work on “Horizon Zero Dawn” and with singer Lana Del [...]

  • Total Nintendo Switch Sales Near 35

    Total Nintendo Switch Sales Near 35 Million as Nintendo Wraps Up Solid Fiscal Year

    Nintendo sold about 2.5 million Switch systems in the fourth quarter ending in March, bringing the total of the systems sold for the fiscal year to just under 17 million units, the company reported Thursday. That 12.7% increase year-over-year, along with an 86.7% increase in software sales for the year, contributed to the company’s annual [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad