Smartphone ‘Mario Kart Tour’ Delayed

Nintendo’s smartphone “Mario Kart” won’t be arriving now until this summer, the company announced Thursday.

“Mario Kart Tour” was scheduled to be released this fiscal year, which ends in March, but the game is being pushed back in order to “improve quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch.”

The company also noted that it would begin to focus more on “continued service operations” for games that have already been released for smartphones so customers will play them for a long time.

The company’s smartphone game income was 33.3 billion yen up 14.7% for the third quarter, which ended Dec. 31, compared to the same period the previous year.

While “Mario Kart Tour” is a smartphone title, it could be tied to the marketing for or release of an unannounced “Mario Kart” game for Nintendo’s Switch.

With most of Nintendo’s mainline franchises already on the company’s system, a “Mario Kart” title could be a significant driver for sales.

Historically, one of the biggest franchises on previous Nintendo systems has been “Mario Kart.” “Mario Kart DS” sold more than 23 million copies. “Mario Kart Wii” sold more than 37 million copies. “Mario Kart 7 on 3DS” sold 17 million. Even the poorly received Wii U managed to sell more than 8 million copies of “Mario Kart 8.” While Switch has a Kart game already which sold more than 9 million copies, it’s really just a port of the 2014 Wii U title.