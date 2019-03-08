×
Nintendo Celebrates Mario Day With Nintendo Switch Game Sale

CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo is holding a host of sales on various Mario-centric Nintendo Switch titles in honor of the upcoming “Mario Day” on March 10.

Mario Day is a celebration of the legendary Nintendo character, and every year on the same day (which looks like the word “Mario”) fans honor the mustachioed plumber. This year, fans can purchase select Switch systems and one of five games, all starring Mario, for $329.98. This amounts to $30 in savings, or 50 percent off of one of the game’s retail price. This promotion will be available both in-store and online at participating retailers.

Mario fans who already have Switches can purchase digital download codes for one of the same Mario-centric titles for $39.99 each. The five games include “Super Mario Odyssey,” “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” “Super Mario Party,” “Mario Tennis Aces,” and “New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.” This deal will only be available to participating retailers with digital download codes available.

There’s also a wave of special Mario-inspired rewards coming for those with My Nintendo points to redeem, like a special March calendar and Mario Day wallpapers. There’s also a selection of Mario-themed party invites and bingo cads as well as themed envelopes for fans looking to throw their own Mario parties IRL.

For fans looking to build their Nintendo Switch collections or get to know the famous plumber a bit better through one of his starring roles, the celebration’s special sales are only available for a limited time, from March 10 through March 16.

