×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

English Man Pleads Guilty to 2017 Microsoft, Nintendo Hack

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
Microsoft
CREDIT: Shutterstock / Paolo Bona

A 24-year-old English man named Zammis Clark pleaded guilty to charges originating in 2017 from hacking into Microsoft and Nintendo’s servers.

A report from The Verge indicates that the former security researcher at Malwarebytes appeared in court in London this week, standing accused of causing an estimated $3 to $4 million in damages.

Clark hacked into various Microsoft servers that contained “confidential copies of pre-release versions of Windows” in 2017. During that time, he facilitated other hackers’ access to the servers via IRC chat, which allowed others to obtain potentially damaging confidential information. After being arrested for his crimes in June 2017, he was released on bail without any further restrictions on his internet or computer use.

He went on in 2018 to use a VPN to access Nintendo’s servers. Once in, he poked around in environments used for “highly confidential game development” that contained development code meant for then-unreleased games, though it isn’t clear at this point which games those were. He stole 2,365 usernames and passwords from Nintendo’s servers and continued to do so until Nintendo finally discovered the breach in May 2018.

After entering his guilty plea, a judge issued a suspended 15-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, due to his diagnosis of autism and face blindness, stating that a longer prison stay could put him at risk from violence or reoffending in the future.

“Everything I have heard and been told leads me to believe this is a young man who would suffer disproportionality if he went to prison,” said Judge Alexander Milne, QC.

“I am trusting this will be a lesson from which you will all learn.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Gaming

  • How 'Hypnospace Outlaw's' Fake Internet Reveals

    How 'Hypnospace Outlaw's' Fake Internet Reveals the Flaws in Our Own

    Most of us don’t have to revisit gloriously-hideous artifacts like the official Space Jam site (vintage ‘96) to know that the internet has come a long way since its formative years as a haven for cranks, weirdos, and idealists – after all, we were there for it. But for the legions of teenagers who know [...]

  • 'Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help

    'Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted' Features More Detailed Frights

    It’s most frightening the first time. That isn’t to say that one every adjusts to the scares while playing through the 40 mini-games of “Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted” with the PlayStation 4’s virtual reality headset. But that first moment when one of the creepy people-sized animatronics lurches into your face screaming as [...]

  • Serial Swatter Sentenced to 20 Years

    Serial Swatter Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

    Tyler Barriss, the 26-year-old California man responsible for making a hoax 911 call that led to the 2017 death of a Wichita, Kan. man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, the Associated Press reports. An argument between two “Call of Duty” players over a $1.50 bet led to the fake call after [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Creator Sees Epic Games Becoming

    'Fortnite' Creator Sees Epic Games Becoming as Big as Facebook, Google

    The company behind “Fortnite” wants to become the next Facebook or Google, said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. The idea isn’t much of a stretch. While “Fortnite” began life as a relatively mundane game it continues to evolve, first by adding a battle royale mode, and then by leaning on the game’s massive install base [...]

  • 'Hyper Light Drifter' Getting Television Adaptation

    'Hyper Light Drifter' Getting Television Adaptation With Adi Shankar Producing

    A television series based on Alx Preston’s action RPG “Hyper Light Drifter” is currently in the works. Preston is working with producer Adi Shankar (Castlevania) to bring the game to life as an animated series. Speaking to Polygon, Preston stated that he and Shankar are currently looking for writers to pen the adaptation, though the [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Clinical Psychologists See Positive Potential in Video Games as Therapy

    For many, the fact that video games are now the most popular form of entertainment is tainted by the specter of addiction. But a growing class of clinicians see the universality of video games as an opportunity rather than a threat. The mental health professionals on PAX East’s “Empowering Gamers” panel consider familiarity with the [...]

  • 'The Walking Dead,' 'Divinity,' 'Tomb Raider'

    'The Walking Dead,' 'Divinity,' 'Tomb Raider' Devs on Crafting Relationships

    From BioWare love interests whose arcs span entire series to minor companions whose deaths shake players to their core, our investment in non-playable characters can make or break a game. Crafting meaningful relationships is one of the industry’s greatest challenges – but the payoff is a story that will stay with you for years to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad