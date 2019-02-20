×
‘Magic: The Gathering’ World Championship 2019 Schedule Announced

CREDIT: Wizards of the Coast

Players of “Magic: The Gathering” and “Magic: The Gathering Arena” can soon compete across seven Mythic Championships to reach the Magic World Championship, Wizards of the Coast announced on Wednesday.

The 2019 season kicks off Feb. 22-24 with the first Mythic Championship in Cleveland, Ohio. Winners of each Mythic Championship will get a slot in the Magic World Championship and have the chance to compete against the defending Magic World Champion, the top four performers from the Magic Pro League, and the top four from Challengers for a $1 million prize pool.

Fans can tune into all of the tournaments on the “Magic: The GatheringTwitch channel.

Wizards of the Coast is also planning a Mythic Invitational exhibition tournament next month. It will feature MPL players, some of “Magic’s” most popular streamers, and top players from “Magic: The Gathering Arena. It takes place during PAX East Mar. 29-31 in Boston and it will also broadcast live on Twitch.

Anyone interested in qualifying for Mythic Championships can enter local tournaments run by WPN game stores, a tournament organizer, at a MagicFest event, on Magic Online, or on “Magic: The Gathering Arena.”

Here is the full Mythic Championship schedule:

Mythic Championship I

Feb. 22-24
Cleveland, Ohio
$500,000 Prize Pool
Tabletop

Mythic Championship II

Apr. 26-28
London, England
$500,000 Prize Pool
Tabletop

Mythic Championship III

June/July TBA
Location TBA
$750,000 Prize Pool
“MTG: Arena”

Mythic Championship IV

Jul. 26-28
Barcelona, Spain
$500,000 Prize Pool
Tabletop

Mythic Championship V

August/September TBA
Location TBA
$750,000 Prize Pool
“MTG: Arena”

Mythic Championship VI

Nov. 8-10
Richmond, Virginia
$500,000 Prize Pool
Tabletop

Mythic Championship VII

November/December TBA
Location TBA
$750,000 Prize Pool
“MTG: Arena”

