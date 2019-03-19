Magic Leap Unveils Latest Multiplayer VR Prototype at GDC 2019

Magic Leap and Weta Workshop are unveiling their latest multiplayer prototype for the Magic Leap One virtual reality device during this week’s GDC 2019, the companies announced Monday.

“Grordbattle” is a multiplayer short based on the world of Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders, a hyper-realistic action game where evil robots use your living room to stage an invasion. The prototype sees two-to-four players battle it out, with each avatar mirroring the eye and mouth movements of the goggle-wearing player.

“We are thrilled to partner with Unity to showcase this exciting development in spatial computing,” reads a statement from Magic Leap. “Unity has been a long-standing supporter of the Magic Leap platform. Developing in Spatial Computing requires a completely new way of thinking, with fresh opportunities and challenges for creators. Announced at GDC 2018, Magic Leap and Unity partnered to put spatial computing development in the hands of thousands of Unity developers. Through this close partnership, Magic Leap and Unity have integrated Unity’s world-class engine and tools with Magic Leap’s platform to enable creators to build spatial computing experiences.”

“Grordbattle” is available to play during this year’s GDC at the Unity booth.