Magic Leap Donates 500 Headsets to Epic Games’ MegaGrants Initiative

Magic Leap is donating 500 Magic Leap One Creator Edition headsets for Unreal Engine development via Epic Games’ MegaGrants program, it announced on Thursday during Unreal Engine Build: Detroit ’19.

Under the MegaGrants program, developers can apply to receive a Magic Leap One device, free of charge, by filling out an online submission. There is no deadline to apply. Grants are awarded on a rolling basis, Magic Leap said, while hardware is available on a first-come, first-served basis based on project merit.

“The Epic MegaGrants program allows developers to pursue new goals and raise the bar for what they can accomplish, and we’re glad to support that mission by making Magic Leap One Creator Edition available to creators working in the spatial computing arena,” said Rio Caraeff, chief content officer at Magic Leap. “Putting these devices directly into the hands of promising

developers, along with the financial grant from Epic, will help accelerate the industry and lead to new innovation.”

“We’re thrilled that Magic Leap is offering their support to the Epic MegaGrants program with this generous giveaway of 500 Magic Leap One Creator Edition devices, which offer incredible

opportunities to explore applications from digital humans to product design,” said Epic Games Unreal Engine Enterprise director Simon Jones. “The option to receive this hardware as part of

an Epic MegaGrant means that more of the funds can be available to spend in other areas, so developers have more financial flexibility and freedom to create.”

This makes Magic Leap the first partner to enter the $100 million MegaGrants initiative, which was revealed by Epic last month. An evolution of the Unreal Dev Grants program — which delivered $5 million in funds starting in 2015 — it aims to support content creators, game developers, students, educators, and more who use the Unreal Engine or open-source 3D graphics software. Awards range from $5,000 to $500,000, and all recipients retain rights to their IPs.