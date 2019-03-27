×

Magic Leap Debuts ‘Game of Thrones’ AR Game

Augmented reality startup Magic Leap is bringing a “Game of Thrones” experience to select AT&T flagship stores across the United States.

The Dead Must Die: A Magic Leap Encounter” is a collaboration between Magic Leap and HBO that’s described as an “immersive encounter.” Using the power of the Magic Leap One headset, it will bring people into a “confrontation” between the wights themselves and a standoff with a White Walker. There’s no edge of the screen to be protected by, and Magic Leap notes that it’s scary to see a White Walker, but “much scarier when it sees you.”

The encounter will be held exclusively at stores in Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco. As far as dates go, it will kick off on April 1 for Boston, April 3 for Chicago, and April 6 for San Francisco, running through June 10. The experience will be coming to additional AT&T stores in Los Angeles and Dallas later in the month.

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” is poised to begin airing on HBO on April 14, 2019, which means you can experience what it’s like to come face to face with a horrifying White Walker ahead of the final season’s debut and presumably while it’s still airing. There’s no further word on what players will be able to do during their “encounter,” but Magic Leap’s sole purpose is augmented reality, meaning there will likely be some interesting visual effects associated with seeing the creature “in real life.”

