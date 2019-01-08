CW ‘Madden NFL’ Special Chronicles First Tourney Following Fatal Shootings

Madden NFL football makes its return to broadcast television Tuesday with the premiere of the “EA Sports Madden NFL 19 Classic,” a chronicle of the first in-person Madden tournament following the fatal shooting in Jacksonville, Floriday last summer.

The one-hour primetime esports special chronicles the largest tournament in Madden NFL Championship Series history as almost 200 competitors competed in Las Vegas, NV across three days. Producers say the program will “simultaneously highlight thrilling wire-to-wire Madden competition while telling the compelling story of the players and behind-the-scenes at the event.”

The Madden NFL 19 Classic was filmed in early December in Las Vegas, about three months after a shooting at a pro “Madden” tournament inside a Jacksonville bar left three dead and 11 injured. Electronic Arts put the tournament series on hold following the shoot and ran a “comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators.”

This special will show viewers how “the love of the game has connected and strengthened the community following the tragedy in August,” according to the press release.

“We wanted this season’s special to spotlight the unique strength and unity of the Madden community,” said Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of the EA Competitive Gaming Division. “When people watch this show, they’ll see the players’ love of the game and the special bond they have as a group of passionate competitive gaming superstars, and we’re excited for viewers to see it come to life with the ‘EA Sports Madden NFL 19 Classic’ on The CW.”

The Madden NFL 19 Classic is one of four EA SPORTS Madden NFL 19 majors for the Madden NFL 19 Championship Series. Competitors competed in Las Vegas, NV for a $165,000 prize purse and crucial Madden NFL Championship Series points used for qualification to the season-ending Madden NFL 19 Bowl in April. The total Madden NFL 19 Championship Series season prize pool exceeds $1 million.

The show will air Tuesday at 9 pm ET on The CW.

“Following the phenomenal success of our previous partnership with EA and the NFL,” said Rick Haskins, EVP of Marketing and Digital Programs of The CW. “The CW is once again thrilled to join forces with them showcasing the passion and camaraderie of the Madden community.”