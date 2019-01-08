Array of Official, Odd Mad Box Concepts Flood Twitter

The renders keep coming.

Last week, Slightly Mad Studios CEO Ian Bell shocked the internet when he revealed that the company behind “Project Cars 2” was developing a “stand-alone console” called the Mad Box. He followed up the surprise news, announced via Twitter, with a short interview with Variety in which he detailed some of the specs and motivations behind the system.

Then came the first concept images for the system, which were not received well. Bell followed that up with a slew of completely different concepts for the system on Twitter this week. Those images include a bland, rectangularly box, a transforming cube, and a wall-hugging system.

While Bell has been stoking the flames of interest in the system, very little real information is known about it, including just how likely it is the system will become anything beyond vapor.

In speaking with Variety about the in-development system, Bell said it would ship in about three years and will support major VR headsets with specs equivalent to a very fast PC two years from now.

“We’re in early talks with manufacturers of components so we can’t say much more right now other than we have the designs specced out in detail,” he said at the time. He most recent comments on Twitter have been focused on the different concepts and how they would work.