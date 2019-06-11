‘Luigi’s Mansion 3’ Introduces Gooigi

Luigi won’t have to tackle the spooky horrors of a haunted hotel alone when “Luigi’s Mansion 3” comes out sometime this year. He’ll get help from his sticky doppelganger named Gooigi, Nintendo revealed during its E3 2019 Direct on Tuesday.

The player can change between Luigi and Gooigi to overcome obstacles like fences and spikes, Nintendo said. But, he melts in water. The player can also pass a Joy-Con over to a friend and both can play together in co-op.

Speaking of co-op, “Luigi’s Mansion 3” also introduces a new single-player or co-op mode called ScareScrapper, where players search the haunted hotel for toads.

“Luigi’s Mansion 2” comes out sometime this year exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

