Lucasfilm Considering ‘Knights of the Old Republic’ Project

Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy recently confirmed the production company is thinking about developing something related to BioWare’s classic role-playing game “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.”

“Knights of the Old Republic, a lot of fans want to see that, is there any development of that?” MTV reporter Josh Horowitz asked Kennedy during Star Wars Celebration last weekend.

“You know, we talk about that all the time,” Kennedy said. “Yes, we are developing something to look at. Right now, I have no idea where things might fall, but we have to be careful that there is a cadence to Star Wars that doesn’t start to feel like too much. We don’t have a crystal ball, you know, we tried a little bit with ‘Solo’ to see if we could do two movies a year and whether or not there really was an opportunity for that, and we felt that’s not going to work. So, we back off of that a little bit. But it doesn’t mean we don’t think about lots of different stories, because that’s the exciting thing about this universe.”

#Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy talked to us about the future of #StarWars – including a Knights of the Old Republic movie and female filmmakers taking the helm, as well as Palpatine’s surprise return in the trailer for @StarWars #EpisodeIX pic.twitter.com/HCjEhdlRv7 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 16, 2019

“Knights of the Old Republic” was first published by LucasArts in 2003 and is widely considered one of the best role-playing games of all time. It takes place about 4,000 years before the founding of the Galactic Empire. A Sith Lord named Darth Malak has unleashed an armada against the Republic, and the player is a Jedi tasked with stopping him. A sequel developed by Obsidian Entertainment released in 2004. Both are still available today on PC in places like Steam and GOG.com, as well as on iOS and Android.

If a “KotOR” project is going on at Lucasfilm, it’s likely in the very early stages, or it might just be a pitch, judging by Kennedy’s vague comments. But, it’s also worth noting that director Rian Johnson and “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are planning new “Star Wars” trilogies. While Johnson has already confirmed his trilogy won’t involve the Old Republic, no one knows when or where Benioff and Weiss’ project will take place.