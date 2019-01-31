×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Senator Pushes FTC Head For Loot Box Investigation Timeline

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., listens during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs, on Capitol Hill, in WashingtonSenate Homeland Security, Washington, USA - 10 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), who asked the Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation into video game loot boxes, is now asking the head of the commission for an update on the status of that investigation “as soon as practicable,” a time table, as well as proposed next steps, according to a copy of the letter shared with Variety.

The letter comes about two months after FTC chairman Joseph Simons agreed to investigate video game loot boxes to ensure that children are being protected and parents are educated on the matter.

In the letter sent to Simons on Friday, Hassan reiterated that an FTC investigation is a necessary step to “adequately protect children and other vulnerable people who play video games, as well as to better educate parents and players about the possibility of addiction and other negative behaviors resulting from loot box exposure.” She also said that loot boxes are now “endemic in the video game industry, and are present in everything from casual smartphone games to the newest, high-budget ‘blockbuster’ video game releases.”

“According to some researchers,” she wrote, “loot boxes will represent a $50 billion industry by the year 2022. Children may be particularly susceptible to engaging with these in-game purchases, which trigger the same psychological behavior and reward systems that have been linked with traditional gambling and are often considered integral components of video games.

Related

“The effect of loot boxes on children and consumers is something that I have been worried about for some time, and I appreciate that you share my concern. I have also raised this issue in a letter to the Entertainment Software Ratings Board, the self-regulatory ratings arm of the Entertainment Software Association.”

The FTC has begun the initial steps in the investigation, according to the letter.

Last year, in response to the growing concern surrounding loot boxes in video games, the ESRB said it would continue to make enhancements to ensure parents continue to be well-informed as the industry evolves. The group did not directly address what it might do in terms of loot boxes, microtransactions, and ratings.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Gaming

  • Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., listens during

    Senator Pushes FTC Head For Loot Box Investigation Timeline

    Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), who asked the Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation into video game loot boxes, is now asking the head of the commission for an update on the status of that investigation “as soon as practicable,” a time table, as well as proposed next steps, according to a copy of the letter shared [...]

  • Overwatch League 2019 All-Access Pass Lets

    Overwatch League 2019 All-Access Pass Lets Fans Choose How They Watch

    Blizzard Entertainment and Twitch are teaming up to offer the Overwatch League 2019 All-Access Pass, a bundle that will offer a wide range of viewing options during the upcoming season. The All-Access Pass is available to buy now for $15 USD (half the price of the 2018 pass) and it includes an enhanced Twitch-exclusive Command [...]

  • Epic Games Is Working on A

    Epic Games Is Working on A Review System For Its Store

    Epic Games is creating a review system for its online store, according to the company’s founder, Tim Sweeney. “We’re working on a review system for the Epic Games store based on the existing one in the Unreal Engine marketplace,” he recently tweeted. “It will be opt-in by developers. We think this is best because review [...]

  • BioWare Prepares For 'Recurring and New

    BioWare Prepares For 'Recurring and New Issues' as 'Anthem's' Public Demo Looms

    “Anthem’s” public demo goes live Friday and developer BioWare is managing expectations on its blog, writing that while those who were in the buggy VIP Demo that ran last weekend will likely see “significant improvements,” the studio is also aware that it may see “recurring and new issues.” The development team, BioWare’s head of live [...]

  • Arena of Valor Switch

    Nintendo Working on Smaller, Cheaper Switch For 2019 (Report)

    Nintendo plans to release a downsized version of the Nintendo Switch later this year which will cost less and have less features, according to a Nikkei report. This is the second time rumor of a new version of the Switch hitting this year. In October, the Wall Street Journal reported on rumors that the company [...]

  • Dauntless

    'Dauntless' Accounts Are Migrating to the Epic Games Store Soon

    Updated: Phoenix Labs is launching its co-op action role-playing game “Dauntless” on consoles later this year and moving the title to the Epic Games Store, but players will get to migrate their accounts sooner, the studio announced on Wednesday. Although Phoenix Labs didn’t give an exact date for the account migrations, it said players can soon [...]

  • Smartphone Shooter Franchise 'Modern Combat' Headed

    Smartphone Shooter Franchise 'Modern Combat' Headed to Nintendo Switch

    Gameloft is bringing it’s popular mobile shooter franchise “Modern Combat” to the Nintendo Switch with “Modern Combat Blackout” in early February, the company announced Thursday. The game will take the popular features from the mobile edition of “Modern Combat 5,” which was downloaded more than 100 million times and tailor them specifically for the Switch, according to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad