‘Lone Wolf AR’ Bringing Fantasy RPG to the Everyday World

“Lone Wolf AR,” a game that will combine augmented reality with RPG gameplay mechanics, will be featured in Casual Connect Europe Developer Showcase, according to an announcement from developer VisionizAR.

The upcoming game, which is planned for mobile devices, is based on the Lone Wolf “Choose Your Own Path” book series which was created by the late author, Joe Dever. The book series, which started in 1984, went on to sell over 9 million copies worldwide, according to a press release.

Rene Batsford, VisionizAR’s founder, commented on the experience of working with Ben Dever, son of Joe Dever, on getting the spirit of the books translated into a mobile game experience.

“It’s a childhood dream come true to be working with such a beloved fantasy series alongside Ben. Like many children at the time, I found ‘Lone Wolf’ captivating and it truly was a forerunner to modern day interactive adventures,” said Batsford. “I wanted to tap into the rich and detailed world that Joe Dever created and apply a modern twist using mobile based augmented reality. ‘Lone Wolf’ lends itself perfectly to location-based gaming.”

A few images from the “Lone Wolf AR” website show a glimpse of how the fantasy characters look against an everyday backdrop.

In the game, players can battle it out against AR foes, and can even partake in cooperative boss fights with the help of other players. Players will also fight to protect their “factions,” according to the press release, which sounds like a gameplay mechanic similar to the Teams found in “Pokemon Go.”

AR games are an increasing interest for developers, likely due to the success of hit mobile AR game “Pokemon Go.” Even “Minecraft” developer Mojave is getting in on the AR action later this summer with the beta for “Minecraft Earth” upcoming.

We should learn more about “Lone Wolf AR” from Casual Connect Europe, which is taking place May 28 to 30 in London. For now, we know that the mobile AR game is coming to iOS and Android devices later this year or in early 2020.