‘League of Legends’ Getting New Teamfight Tactics Mode

Anne Evans, who previously filed a lawsuit against former employer Unity, has filed an amended lawsuit to add charges of libel and slander, according to the court document. Evans’ original filing last week included charges of sexual harassment against CEO John Riccitiello and other individuals at the company. She also filed for retaliation after disclosing [...]
“Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers” has a new launch trailer to get fans ready for the next expansion, as unveiled during the Square Enix press conference on Monday evening. “Ala Mhigo is at last free from imperial rule, but that liberty may prove fleeting as the Empire moves to both reclaim this bloodied nation and subjugate [...]
This was supposed to be AMD’s E3. AMD’s fortunes in the PC space have been mixed for years, as graphics rival Nvidia has continually leapfrogged the company in performance and features. As AMD ceded market share to Nvidia in the GPU space, it similarly struggled to compete with chip giant Intel, managing to sustain a [...]
‘Final Fantasy VIII’ is getting a remastered version later this year, Square Enix announced Monday evening at its press conference. If you missed the event, no worries– you can watch the reveal trailer above. The remastered version of the classic game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’s one more [...]
Two years after teasing the project with a trailer at E3 2017, Square Enix finally showed off “Marvel’s Avengers” on Monday night. The game is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal, the studios behind 2015’s “Rise of the Tomb Raider.” “‘Marvel’s Avengers’ begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black [...]
Upcoming “Outriders” was teased on social media previously, but the game made its official debut at the Square Enix press conference on Monday evening. People Can Fly, the developers behind “Outriders” gave a short behind the scenes preview of the game, which you can watch above. People Can Fly is the creative team behind titles [...]
Square Enix gave players their first look at gameplay from the long-awaited “Final Fantasy VII” remake at E3 on Monday night. The developer also debuted an extended trailer for the game, which launches on March 3, 2020. “A spectacular reimagining of one of the most visionary games ever, the first game in this project will [...]