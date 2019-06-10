‘League of Legends’ Getting New Teamfight Tactics Mode

Vertigo Games is working on a “shared-world” multiplayer VR shooter, the studio announced Monday in a press release. The game’s teaser trailer shows a four-player arcade cabinet that looks like a typical nineties “rail shooter,” such as “Time Crisis” or “The House of the Dead.” “[Vertigo’s] ‘Arizona Sunshine’ was one of the first full-feature games [...]
Ahead of the launch of “Men In Black: International” this week, Sony Pictures Entertainment is getting ready to transport fans into the universe of the franchise: The studio announced a new partnership with VR startup Dreamscape Monday to bring a “Men in Black” VR experience to Dreamscape’s flagship location at the in Century City, Calif. [...]
“Yes, this is real,” Miller Lite said in a press release. They’ve dubbed it the “Cantroller,” and it’s a fully functional, 10-button gamepad made from a repurposed aluminum beercan. (It also contains 12 fluid ounces of Miller Lite beer. Roughly 200 of these things exist.) The Cantroller is not for sale, but E3 attendees can [...]
Razer turned what started as an April Fool’s joke in 2010 into reality with Respawn, a drink mix made especially for gamers that is now available. Though the idea was formed by Razer, Respawn is its own brand, and it is emphasizing that it’s not an energy drink. The mix is sugar free, comes in [...]
“League of Legends” will soon have a new game mode, Teamfight Tactics, as announced Monday via a press release. The new mode is a turn-based autobattler that puts eight players against each other in one-on-one combat until the last one is left standing. Players will get to pick their Champions in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) from [...]
To understand the success of the “Battlefield” series is to know the balance to its dissonance. The games tend to be represented realistically but play with the panache of a “Fast and Furious” action movie. For example, the GIFs and videos that would circulate online of past “Battlefield” games would include players jumping out of [...]
“Apex Legends” saw tremendous success when EA suddenly dropped the free-to-play battle royale spin-off of “Titanfall” earlier this year. It broke Twitch records and every top streamer was playing the game. It was a refreshing change of pace from the more cartoony “Fortnite,” and it differentiated itself with solid gunplay mechanics that studio Respawn Entertainment [...]