‘League of Legends’ Getting New Teamfight Tactics Mode

League of Legends ” will soon have a new game mode, Teamfight Tactics, as announced Monday via a press release.

The new mode is a turn-based autobattler that puts eight players against each other in one-on-one combat until the last one is left standing. Players will get to pick their Champions in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) from a randomized pool in this latest development from Riot Games

Players will need to be strategic with battle formations and upgrading their Champions (or combining them!) to win. But, the new mode is meant to be accessible to new players of “ League of Legends ,” so newbies need not feel intimidated.

Richard Henkel, product manager of TFT, commented on the new mode.

“We believe in making big commitments to our players and fans, from updating the game every two weeks to creating seasonal events and game modes,” said Henkel in a press release. “Players have expressed a tremendous amount of interest in the autobattler genre, and we hope ‘League of Legends’ fans are excited to see the game’s signature art, style, and deep gameplay come to life in this new mode.”

Teamfight Tactics mode will be available for “League of Legends” players to dive into starting on June 25.