×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘League of Legends’ Getting New Teamfight Tactics Mode

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
LittleLegends
CREDIT: Riot Games
League of Legends” will soon have a new game mode, Teamfight Tactics, as announced Monday via a press release.
The new mode is a turn-based autobattler that puts eight players against each other in one-on-one combat until the last one is left standing. Players will get to pick their Champions in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) from a randomized pool in this latest development from Riot Games.
Players will need to be strategic with battle formations and upgrading their Champions (or combining them!) to win. But, the new mode is meant to be accessible to new players of “League of Legends,” so newbies need not feel intimidated.
LittleLegends_grumpy
Richard Henkel, product manager of TFT, commented on the new mode.
“We believe in making big commitments to our players and fans, from updating the game every two weeks to creating seasonal events and game modes,” said Henkel in a press release. “Players have expressed a tremendous amount of interest in the autobattler genre, and we hope ‘League of Legends’ fans are excited to see the game’s signature art, style, and deep gameplay come to life in this new mode.”
Teamfight Tactics mode will be available for “League of Legends” players to dive into starting on June 25.
For more PC gaming news, be sure to check out our coverage of the PC Gaming Show on Monday ahead of E3 2019. E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Gaming

  • After the Fall

    Vertigo Games Announces 'After the Fall,' a Shared-World Multiplayer Shooter for VR

    Vertigo Games is working on a “shared-world” multiplayer VR shooter, the studio announced Monday in a press release. The game’s teaser trailer shows a four-player arcade cabinet that looks like a typical nineties “rail shooter,” such as “Time Crisis” or “The House of the Dead.” “[Vertigo’s] ‘Arizona Sunshine’ was one of the first full-feature games [...]

  • dreamscape men in black

    ‘Men in Black’ VR Experience Coming to Dreamscape (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ahead of the launch of “Men In Black: International” this week, Sony Pictures Entertainment is getting ready to transport fans into the universe of the franchise: The studio announced a new partnership with VR startup Dreamscape Monday to bring a “Men in Black” VR experience to Dreamscape’s flagship location at the in Century City, Calif. [...]

  • Miller Lite

    Miller Lite Made a Beercan Video Game Controller

    “Yes, this is real,” Miller Lite said in a press release. They’ve dubbed it the “Cantroller,” and it’s a fully functional, 10-button gamepad made from a repurposed aluminum beercan. (It also contains 12 fluid ounces of Miller Lite beer. Roughly 200 of these things exist.) The Cantroller is not for sale, but E3 attendees can [...]

  • Respawn-2019

    Razer's Respawn Drink Mix Is for Gamers, Comes in Four Flavors

    Razer turned what started as an April Fool’s joke in 2010 into reality with Respawn, a drink mix made especially for gamers that is now available. Though the idea was formed by Razer, Respawn is its own brand, and it is emphasizing that it’s not an energy drink. The mix is sugar free, comes in [...]

  • LittleLegends

    'League of Legends' Getting New Teamfight Tactics Mode

    “League of Legends” will soon have a new game mode, Teamfight Tactics, as announced Monday via a press release. The new mode is a turn-based autobattler that puts eight players against each other in one-on-one combat until the last one is left standing. Players will get to pick their Champions in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) from [...]

  • 'Battlefield V' Producer Ryan McArthur Wants

    'Battlefield V' Producer Ryan McArthur Wants to Make Game Ridiculous Again

    To understand the success of the “Battlefield” series is to know the balance to its dissonance. The games tend to be represented realistically but play with the panache of a “Fast and Furious” action movie. For example, the GIFs and videos that would circulate online of past “Battlefield” games would include players jumping out of [...]

  • 'Apex' Lead Product Manager Lee Horn

    'Apex' Lead Product Manager Lee Horn Dishes on Season Two

    “Apex Legends” saw tremendous success when EA suddenly dropped the free-to-play battle royale spin-off of “Titanfall” earlier this year. It broke Twitch records and every top streamer was playing the game. It was a refreshing change of pace from the more cartoony “Fortnite,” and it differentiated itself with solid gunplay mechanics that studio Respawn Entertainment [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad