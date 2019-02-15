×

America’s Biggest Labor Federation Asks Game Developers to Unionize

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
GTA Online
CREDIT: Rockstar

A leading figure from America’s biggest labor organization penned an open letter to game developers encouraging unionization across the games industry.

AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer Liz Shuler took to Kotaku with a post that ask workers in games industry to fight for adequate pay, sensible work hours, and against toxic work conditions.

“We’ve heard the painful stories of those willing to come forward, including one developer who visited the emergency room three times before taking off from work,” writes Shuler. “Developers at Rockstar Games recently shared stories of crunch time that lasted for months and even years in order to satisfy outrageous demands from management, delivering a game that banked their bosses $725 million in its first three days.”

“This is a moment for change. It won’t come from CEOs. It won’t come from corporate boards. And, it won’t come from any one person. Change will happen when you gain leverage by joining together in a strong union. And, it will happen when you use your collective voice to bargain for a fair share of the wealth you create every day.”

Shuler highlights the incongruity between current working conditions experienced by developers and the actual economic success experienced by the video game industry. “Growing by double digits, U.S. video game sales reached $43 billion in 2018, about 3.6 times greater than the film industry’s record-breaking box office,” she writes.

Related

“While you’re fighting through exhaustion and putting your soul into a game, Bobby Kotick and Andrew Wilson are toasting to ‘their’ success,” she says.

“They get rich. They get notoriety. They get to be crowned visionaries and regarded as pioneers. What do you get? Outrageous hours and inadequate paychecks. Stressful, toxic work conditions that push you to your physical and mental limits. The fear that asking for better means risking your dream job.”

The AFL-CIO represents more than 12 million workers in the United States across more than 50 labor unions, including the Writers Guild of America.

Some of the biggest players in game development and publishing have fostered hostile and unforgiving environments where our favorite games are made. Co-founder and vice president of Rockstar Games Dan Houser seemingly bragged that staff were pulling 100-hour weeks to get the much-anticipated “Red Dead Redemption 2” ready for its launch last year. Similarly, companies like Telltale have laid off the majority of their staff with little to no notice or severance. Many developers took to Twitter afterwards to air their grievances and express their hopes for change under the hashtag #AsAGamesWorker.

Calls for unionization have gotten increasingly louder over these past years. Last year saw the formation of Game Workers Unite UK, the first and only legal trade union dedicated to representing game developers across the country.

Take This executive director Eve Crevoshay outlined the physical and mental effects of crunch in a white paper published last year. “These negative effects can be both short and long-term, and often coincide with declines in physical health, non-work social connections, productivity, turnover, and job satisfaction. There is, therefore, a moral imperative to removing long-term crunch from work environments,” she writes.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Gaming

  • GTA Online

    America's Biggest Labor Federation Asks Game Developers to Unionize

    A leading figure from America’s biggest labor organization penned an open letter to game developers encouraging unionization across the games industry. AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer Liz Shuler took to Kotaku with a post that ask workers in games industry to fight for adequate pay, sensible work hours, and against toxic work conditions. “We’ve heard the painful stories [...]

  • Take on the Demogorgon in 'Stranger

    Take on the Demogorgon in 'Stranger Things' Dungeons and Dragons Set

    Hasbro will release a “Stranger Things” inspired Dungeons & Dragons starter set this spring, according to a press release. The starter kit has everything players need to start playing Dungeons & Dragons: A “Stranger Things” adventure book, a rulebook, five character sheets, six dice, a Demogorgon figure, and an additional, paintable Demogorgon figure. The starter kit will [...]

  • Tencent Wants to Bring 'Apex Legends'

    Tencent Wants to Bring 'Apex Legends' to China (Report)

    Tencent Holdings is in talks with Electronic Arts to distribute the publishers’ “Apex Legends” in China as of Friday, according to a “person with direct knowledge of the matter” the South China Morning Post reported. Tencent, video game industry giant, already distributes top battle royale games “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” in China. While Tencent is [...]

  • Pokemon Go

    Proposed 'Pokémon Go' Lawsuit Settlement May Remove Poké Stops, Gyms

    A proposed settlement in the class action lawsuit against “Pokémon Go” developer Niantic could remove or change a number of Poké Stops and Gyms in the popular augmented reality game. The proposed settlement was filed in a California court on Thursday and applies to anyone in the U.S. who owns or leases property within 100 meters [...]

  • 'Minecraft' Mobile Just Had Its Best

    'Minecraft' Mobile Just Had Its Best Year Yet

    Last year was the most profitable year to date for the mobile versions of “Minecraft,” according to a report from Sensor Tower. “Minecraft” on the App Store and on the Google Play store pulled in $110 million through both purchase price of the app as well as in-app purchases. This is a 7% growth from [...]

  • 'Bayonetta 2' Director Leaves Platinum Games

    'Bayonetta 2' Director Leaves Platinum Games After 13 Years

    “Bayonetta 2” game director and “Bayonetta” producer Yusuke Hashimoto is leaving Platinum Games after 13 years, he announced in a tweet on Thursday. “This tweet will be a little more personal than usual. Yesterday, January 31st, was my last day at PlatinumGames,” he said. “The memories I made during my 13 years at Platinum, working [...]

  • AFV

    'Fresh Prince' Actor Denied Dance Copyright in 'Fortnite,' 'NBA 2K16' Lawsuits

    “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro has been denied a copyright for the “Carlton” dance, which is the focus of lawsuits the actor recently filed against “Fortnite” developer Epic Games and “NBA 2K16” publisher Take-Two Interactive, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. The denial from the U.S. Copyright Office was revealed on Wednesday [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad