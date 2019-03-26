×
‘Let It Die’ Reaches Five Million Downloads Worldwide

Free-to-play hack-and-slash game “Let It Die” has reached five million downloads worldwide on the PlayStation Store. This comes just two years after its release on PlayStation 4 from GungHo Online Entertainment America and Grasshopper Manufacture.

In commemoration of this milestone, “Let It Die” is holding a celebratory event “in and out of the game,” according to a prepared statement from the companies. Full details will be made available at a later date, but fans can stay updated on the official website.

“By crossing the five million downloads milestone, LET IT DIE joins incredible company on a list of amazing, wildly popular titles,” said Kazuki Morishita, CEO of GungHo Online Entertainment. “The game is as strong as ever with consistent updates improving the experience and we owe it all to our dedicated fans for their continuous support.”

“Let It Die” takes place in the year 2026 AD when a seismic disturbances create mass destruction across the world, and cause South Western Tokyo to be pushed further into the ocean and become covered by a fog. Supervised by a skateboarding grim reaper, the player tries to stay alive as they fight their way through a mysterious tower that has suddenly appeared.

