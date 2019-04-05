‘LEGO DC Super-Villains’ Getting ‘Shazam!’ DLC Friday

“LEGO DC Super-Villains” is getting a new level and new characters based on the “Shazam!” movie Friday, according to a press release.
The “Shazam!” Movie Level Pack 1 is available for download for Season Pass holders of “LEGO DC Super-Villains”. Movie Level Pack 2 will be available on April 23.
The extra content adds six new characters to the massive roster of 150 DC characters in the game currently: Billy Batson (who can transform into Shazam), Freddy Freeman, Gluttony, Wrath, Pride, and Envy.
Those who have the deluxe edition of the game automatically have the Season Pass, but it can also be purchased separately for $14.99. For those that don’t want to purchase the Season Pass, the “Shazam!” DLC bundle will be available April 23 for $5.99.
In “LEGO DC Super-Villains” players get to (reluctantly) save the world … only so that they can then take it over, of course! The game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.