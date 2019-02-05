×

'Lego Marvel Collection' Coming to PS4, Xbox One in March

CREDIT: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is bundling some of its top-selling ‘Lego’ games into one convenient package, it announced on Tuesday.

The “Lego Marvel Collection” comes to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Mar. 12 and includes “Lego Marvel Super Heroes,” “Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2,” and “Lego Marvel’s Avengers.” The bundle also has all of the previously released downloadable content, like the “Black Panther” and “Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War” character and level packs for “Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2” inspired by the cinematic films.

All three games were fairly well-received by critics when they first launched. “Lego Marvel Super Heroes” tells an original story set in the Marvel universe and lets players take on the roles of some of its biggest heroes, like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Captain America. There are also plenty of classic Marvel villains to fight, of course, including Doctor Octopus, Red Skull, Venom, Loki, and Galactus.

“Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2” picks up directly where the first leaves off and has an original branching storyline co-written by Kurt Busiek, who’s perhaps best known for his four-year stint on “The Avengers” and his own comic title “Astro City.” The sequel includes 18 different iconic Marvel locations — Wakanda, Ancient Egypt, Asgard, Attilan, Knowhere, the Coliseum, Hala, Hydra Empire, Kang’s Citadel, K’un-Lun, Lemuria, Xandar, Medieval England, Noir New York, 2099 Neuva York, Old West, The Swamp and, of course, Manhattan.

Meanwhile, “Lego Marvel’s Avengers” features storylines from the first two MCU Avengers films. Players can unlock more than 200 characters and freely roam around eight open-world settings based on the movies.

