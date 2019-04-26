‘League of Legends’ Adds Newb-Friendly Hero Yuumi, The Magical Cat

“League of Legends” is adding a new character to the game in the form of Yuumi, the Magical Cat.

Yuumi is a magical cat hailing from Bandle City, once a girdle enchantress’s familiar. After the enchantress Norra disappeared, Yuumi took over as the Keeper of Norra’s Book of Thresholds in a bid to seek her out. Since she’s now alone, Yuumi is always looking to find friendly companions to partner with and offers an abundance of shields and buffs. She loves taking naps and snacking on fish, but in the end she never stops looking for her partner.

This fluffy little cat is mainly meant to be used as a traditional enchanter support character that can buff allies, assist lane partners when it comes to staying healed, and offering help any way she can. Her attaching ability is meant as a way to make her as a hero more accessible to new characters, as Riot Games notes:

“Yuumi’s attaching is also a great way to be engaged in the game while also having some time to take a breath and understand what’s going on around them.”

Yuumi’s abilities include the passive Bop n’ Block, which finds her next attack against a champion restoring mana and granting her a shield that will block a set amount of damage. It will follow Yuumi until it’s broken down and will also extend to any attached ally.

Her Prowling Projectile missile can be summoned to deal magical damage to the first enemy hit. If it exists for a certain amount of time before impacting an enemy, its magical damage will change and can slow champions with decay over a short period of time. While attached, Yuumi can control where the missile goes with the mouse.

The You and Me! ability while attached will give Yuumi and her ally a percentage of each other’s AD or Ap converted to Adaptive Force. When active, Yuumi can dash to an ally and attach to them. While attached she can follow her ally’s movement and remains untargetable by anything.

The aptly-named Zoomies ability can heal Yuumi, and her Final Chapter ability finds Yuumi channeling and then launching 7 waves dealing magical damage.

Yuumi is slated to join “League of Legends” on May 14, 2019.