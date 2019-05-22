Tencent, Riot Games May Be Developing ‘League of Legends’ Mobile Game

A mobile version of the massively popular “League of Legends” could be in development, three sources tell Reuters.

“League of Legends” is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed and published by Riot Games for PC players. Tencent Holdings is China’s most powerful gaming company, and is behind “Honour of Kings,” a mobile game and the world’s highest grossing MOBA, according to Reuters. The western release, “Arena of Valor,” has not been as successful, though.

One of the three sources (who all asked Reuters to maintain anonymity because of the confidential nature of the project) said that Riot and Tencent have had a mobile version of “League of Legends” in development for a year. Another source told Reuters that the mobile game is not likely to launch in 2019.

A mobile game would certainly bring in more cash for Riot Games — a company some jokingly call “Riot Game” since “League of Legends” is its core focus as its flagship title.

It would certainly be in parent company Tencent’s interest as well. Tencent bought a majority stake in Riot Games back in 2011, but fully owns Riot Games as of 2015.

Mobile games tend to perform better in China. Even in South Korea, where “League of Legends” has a massive following, mobile games are very popular and a mobile version of the game would likely do well.

Riot Games did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

For now, we’ll have to file a mobile version of “League of Legends” under “rumor” without public confirmation from Tencent or Riot Games.