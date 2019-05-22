×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tencent, Riot Games May Be Developing ‘League of Legends’ Mobile Game

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Riot Games

A mobile version of the massively popular “League of Legends” could be in development, three sources tell Reuters.

League of Legends” is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed and published by Riot Games for PC players. Tencent Holdings is China’s most powerful gaming company, and is behind “Honour of Kings,” a mobile game and the world’s highest grossing MOBA, according to Reuters. The western release, “Arena of Valor,” has not been as successful, though.

One of the three sources (who all asked Reuters to maintain anonymity because of the confidential nature of the project) said that Riot and Tencent have had a mobile version of “League of Legends” in development for a year. Another source told Reuters that the mobile game is not likely to launch in 2019.

A mobile game would certainly bring in more cash for Riot Games — a company some jokingly call “Riot Game” since “League of Legends” is its core focus as its flagship title.

Related

It would certainly be in parent company Tencent’s interest as well. Tencent bought a majority stake in Riot Games back in 2011, but fully owns Riot Games as of 2015.

Mobile games tend to perform better in China. Even in South Korea, where “League of Legends” has a massive following, mobile games are very popular and a mobile version of the game would likely do well.

Riot Games did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

For now, we’ll have to file a mobile version of “League of Legends” under “rumor” without public confirmation from Tencent or Riot Games.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Gaming

  • Tencent, Riot Games May Be Developing

    Tencent, Riot Games May Be Developing 'League of Legends' Mobile Game

    A mobile version of the massively popular “League of Legends” could be in development, three sources tell Reuters. “League of Legends” is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed and published by Riot Games for PC players. Tencent Holdings is China’s most powerful gaming company, and is behind “Honour of Kings,” a mobile game [...]

  • 'Mario Kart Tour' Looks Like it

    'Mario Kart Tour' Beta Locks Powerful 'Rare' Characters Behind Paywall

    “Mario Kart Tour” seems poised to have several monetization elements, including for-pay “rare characters,” based on leaked info from its current beta period in Japan, as shared on ResetEra. The mobile game will be free to play, so of course Nintendo needs to make money from “Mario Kart Tour” somehow. Still, some fans are concerned [...]

  • Why a Major Hollywood Talent Agency

    Why a Major Hollywood Talent Agency is Betting Big on Gaming Influencers

    The entertainment industry has changed a lot in the last few years. Newer mediums like esports, streaming channels, and influencer content are challenging more traditional outlets like film and TV for fans’ limited attention spans. Professional gamers are making millions while achieving levels of fame previously reserved for Hollywood celebrities — which means they also [...]

  • Activision Share Details on 'Call of

    Activision Share Details on 'Call of Duty: Mobile' Battle Royale Mode

    Activision just dropped a ton of details about the battle royale mode for its upcoming free-to-play iOS and Android game “Call of Duty: Mobile.”. Like “Black Ops 4’s” Blackout mode, it features iconic locations from the “Call of Duty” universe on one large map, the publisher said in a blog post on Tuesday. Those locations [...]

  • Ubisoft to Discuss 'The Division 2'

    Ubisoft to Discuss 'The Division 2' Plans Wednesday

    Ubisoft will spend some time outlining the current status and the future of its online shooter “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” during a State of the Game livestream on Wednesday, it announced on Twitter. The stream airs at 3 p.m. GMT/8 a.m. PST/11 a.m. EST. Ubisoft isn’t giving any details about what it will discuss. [...]

  • Just Cause

    'Just Cause' Video Game Getting Movie Adaptation From 'John Wick' Writer

    “Just Cause” is the latest video game getting the movie treatment. Germany’s Constantin Film has acquired movie rights to the “Just Cause” video game franchise and hired “John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad to write the script. Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer and Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh will produce the pic with Kolstad, who has written [...]

  • Saint Louis, MO - April 13:

    State Farm Extends its 'League of Legends' Esports Sponsorship Through 2021

    Insurance company State Farm has opted to extend its sponsorship of multiple “League of Legends” esports properties through 2021, according to a press release. State Farm started its sponsorship in 2018, and will continue to support the North America League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), as well as three “League of Legends” esports events: the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad