League of Legends Esports to Release Premium Viewing Option

League of Legends Esports has a new Pro View premium experience which will allow viewers to watch esports matches from the individual pro players’ perspective, the company announced Friday. The Pro View Package will be available for the Summer Split of the League Championship Series (LCS) as well as the League European Championship (LEC). In [...]
Microsoft's take on cloud-gaming — an approach to game development and deployment that theoretically makes games playable on any system without the need for porting — continues its rollout, with the company on Friday detailing work they're doing with developers Capcom and Paradox Interactive.
Paramount Pictures is pushing its "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie back three months, from Nov. 8 to Valentine's Day. The delay follows fan criticism over the appearance and design of the titular blue hedgehog — particularly
The world's top-earning digital games for last month include "Mortal Kombat 11," "League of Legends," and "Fortnite Battle Royale," according to a report from SuperData released Tuesday. The ranking of top grossing games for the
April's Steam releases were dominated by indie titles, including "Forager" and "Totally Accurate Battle Simulator," according to a post on the Steam Blog Thursday. Valve released a list of its top 20 games for the
Dean DeBlois, director and executive producer of DreamWorks Animation's "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," and PUBG Corporation CEO CH Kim are the first keynote speakers announced for the 2019 VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy, in October.
"Fortnite" streamer Turner "Tfue" Tenney wants to create his own esports organization after breaking away from Faze Clan earlier this week, according to PCGamesN. YouTuber Keemstar posted a message he received from Tfue's brother, Jack