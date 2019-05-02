Kongregate Co-Founder and CEO Emily Greer Exits Company

Kongregate announced that CEO and co-founder Emily Greer is exiting the company to pursue a new venture in the gaming industry.

Greer will work with the potential backing of Kongregate parent company MTG upon her exit. She’s leaving the company she originally co-founded with brother Jim Greer in 2006, working as COO until becoming CEO of the company in 2014. In her stead, current CEO Many Haritatos will become interim CEO.

“Jim and I founded the company with the goal of helping small and independent game developers become successful, to help them find an audience, and compete in a crowded and complex gaming marketplace,” said Greer. “I could not be more proud of our accomplishments, the Kongregate team, and the culture we’ve built. Kongregate is smart, caring, resilient, and committed to respecting our players, developers and each other. I am also grateful to MTG for their investment in Kongregate, which has helped fuel our new initiatives and growth since our acquisition.”

Greer’s new venture will still remain in the gaming space, though she did not divulge where it is she’ll be landing next, only noting that she’s “excited” to return to a “start-up mentality.”

Kongregate originally launched in 2006 and quickly transformed into a an online gaming destination with tens of millions of players worldwide. While acting as CEO following Greer’s departure, Haritatos will center on “continuing Kongregate’s growth and focus.”

“I am very excited to help lead and develop Kongregate’s future,” he added.