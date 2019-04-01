Konami Renames New York Office as it Refocuses on ‘Frogger,’ ‘Contra,’ More

Konami renamed its New York City outpost, 4K Media, in order to reflect its new approach to intellectual property rights management, the company announced via press release Monday.

Konami Cross Media NY Inc., the new name of 4K Media Inc., is effective Monday. It is a subsidiary of Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc., which specializes in brand management and production for multiple platforms, according to the press release.

“On the heels of a year filled with both change and growth,” the press release stated. “Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. has announced that its New York City outpost, 4K Media Inc. has been renamed Konami Cross Media NY Inc. to reflect the company’s evolving, 360-degree approach to managing intellectual property (IP) for some of the world’s most iconic gaming brands, such as ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Bomberman,’ ‘Contra’ and ‘Frogger.'”

Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd is the core company of Konami Group, and the developer behind popular game franchises like “Metal Gear Solid” and “Castlevania.”

Konami reported its most successful fiscal year yet last May, securing over $2 billion in revenue. The company credited this partly to the success of “Pro Evolution Soccer: 2018” and “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links.”

The Konami report also mentioned an increasing interest in esports.

“In the game industry, efforts are accelerating to offer new experiences through game content in various ways, including esports, which are regarded as a form of sports competition and are attracting more and more attention,” the financial report stated.

Konami is also currently working on development of The Konami Creative Center, which will be a 12-story high esports-dedicated building in Tokyo.