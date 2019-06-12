×
Konami Releasing a Mini Version of TurboGrafx-16 With Pre-Loaded Games

Konami is releasing a mini version of the TurboGrafx-16 that will be pre-installed with retro games, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The new console will be called the TurboGrax-16 mini in North America. Variants of the console will be available in Japan (known as the PC Engine mini) and some parts of Europe (as the PC Engine Core Grafx Mini) as well.

The retro games users can anticipate at launch include “R-Type,” “New Adventure Island,” “Ninja Spirit,” “Ys Book I & II,” “Dungeon Explorer,” and “Alien Crush.” Konami says more games coming to the TurboGrax-16 mini will be announced soon.

The press release says the console can fit “in the palm of your hand,” but you can get a better sense of the size of the console from the image below. The TurboGrafx-16 mini will come with a full-size controller.

“The original [TurboGrafx-16] consoles were well-known for introducing several historical firsts, including the first console with a CD-ROM add-on and the first console to offer multi-tap support for up to five players,” the press release from Konami states. “More than that however, the consoles became a collector’s favorite thanks to their quality games line-up; many of which will be included in this re-release.”

There’s no release date just yet, but Konami says that mini console is coming soon.

 

