×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sports Games Drove Konami Revenue Growth in Third Quarter of 2018

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Konami

Konami revenue grew 7.8% year-over-year to an estimated $1.75 billion in the last nine months of 2018, it said in its latest financial report. The publisher credits that increase, in part, to the success of its sports titles and esports initiatives.

Some of the games mentioned in the report include soccer title “Pro Evolution Soccer 2019,” which recently received a major update. Its online myClub mode continues to perform favorably, Konami said. “Professional Baseball Spirits A,” which has been downloaded over 10 million times since its launch in 2015, is also doing well. Additionally, Konami reported solid sales for its free-to-play digital collectible card game “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links,” mobile baseball game “Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu,” and “Jikkyou Pawafuru Soccer.”

Konami also touted its recent esports initiatives. PES League World Tour 2019 Co-op Online Championship qualifiers are currently underway and wrap up Feb. 16-17. The publisher also hosted the professional baseball esports league eBASEBALL Pawapuro Pro League in cooperation with the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.

Overall, Konami’s Digital Entertainment business segment reported an 18% revenue increase year-over-year in the third fiscal quarter of 2018.

Meanwhile, Konami reported solid performance of its video arcade game “Mah-Jong Fight Club Grand Master” and team battler “Bombergirl.”

Konami’s current financial forecast remains unchanged from the second quarter. It still expects to finish the year with revenues of $2.27 billion, a 4.4% increase compared to the previous year.

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Gaming

  • Vivox Releases Development Kit For Implementing

    'Fortnite' Voice Chat Tech Coming to Other Switch Games

    Integrated voice chat service Vivox is releasing a software development kitthat will add both text and voice chat to Nintendo Switch titles. The software will allow third-party developers to utilize the tech in a variety of games, including multiplayer titles. Currently, Nintendo Switch Online’s proprietary system does not include online voice chat support. As a [...]

  • Sports Games Drove Konami Revenue Growth

    Sports Games Drove Konami Revenue Growth in Third Quarter of 2018

    Konami revenue grew 7.8% year-over-year to an estimated $1.75 billion in the last nine months of 2018, it said in its latest financial report. The publisher credits that increase, in part, to the success of its sports titles and esports initiatives. Some of the games mentioned in the report include soccer title “Pro Evolution Soccer [...]

  • Norse Mythology RPG 'Asgard's Wrath' Is

    Norse Mythology RPG 'Asgard's Wrath' Heads to Oculus Rift in 2019

    Norse Mythology-inspired roleplaying game “Asgard’s Wrath” is the latest VR game in development from studio Sanzaru Games and Oculus Studios, it was announced on Tuesday. The upcoming virtual reality game, described as a passion project which has been in development for years, will release to Oculus Rift in 2019, according to Executive Producer Mike Doran. [...]

  • Xbox One S Anthem Bundle Announced,

    Xbox One S Anthem Bundle Announced, Includes EA Access Trial

    Electronic Arts and Xbox announced a special Xbox One S “Anthem” Bundle ahead of the game’s debut in late February. The Xbox One S “Anthem” Bundle will include a full download of the “Anthem” Legion of Dawn Edition (instead of a physical version of the game) as well as an Xbox One S console with [...]

  • PA Lawmakers Debate Video Game 'Sin

    PA Lawmakers Debate Video Game 'Sin Tax' During State's Esports Month

    Pennsylvania legislators have once again introduced a bill to tax certain video games sold in the state. House Bill No. 109 aims to impose a 10% tax on adult and mature-rated video games sold at retail in addition to any applicable state and local taxes. Money collected will go into a newly created Digital Protection [...]

  • Starbreeze, Universal Team Up For Cops

    Starbreeze, Universal Team Up For Cops Vs. Robbers 'Payday' Phone Game

    Starbreeze AB on Tuesday announced plans to bring its popular “Payday” franchise to smartphones with the help of Universal Games. News of “Payday: Crime War” comes as the company continues to deal with a decision to file for reconstruction, a brief criminal investigation into the company’s finances and the poor reception of “Overkill’s The Walking [...]

  • 'Lego Marvel Collection' Coming to PS4,

    'Lego Marvel Collection' Coming to PS4, Xbox One in March

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is bundling some of its top-selling ‘Lego’ games into one convenient package, it announced on Tuesday. The “Lego Marvel Collection” comes to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Mar. 12 and includes “Lego Marvel Super Heroes,” “Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2,” and “Lego Marvel’s Avengers.” The bundle also has all of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad