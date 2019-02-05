Sports Games Drove Konami Revenue Growth in Third Quarter of 2018

Konami revenue grew 7.8% year-over-year to an estimated $1.75 billion in the last nine months of 2018, it said in its latest financial report. The publisher credits that increase, in part, to the success of its sports titles and esports initiatives.

Some of the games mentioned in the report include soccer title “Pro Evolution Soccer 2019,” which recently received a major update. Its online myClub mode continues to perform favorably, Konami said. “Professional Baseball Spirits A,” which has been downloaded over 10 million times since its launch in 2015, is also doing well. Additionally, Konami reported solid sales for its free-to-play digital collectible card game “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links,” mobile baseball game “Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu,” and “Jikkyou Pawafuru Soccer.”

Konami also touted its recent esports initiatives. PES League World Tour 2019 Co-op Online Championship qualifiers are currently underway and wrap up Feb. 16-17. The publisher also hosted the professional baseball esports league eBASEBALL Pawapuro Pro League in cooperation with the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.

Overall, Konami’s Digital Entertainment business segment reported an 18% revenue increase year-over-year in the third fiscal quarter of 2018.

Meanwhile, Konami reported solid performance of its video arcade game “Mah-Jong Fight Club Grand Master” and team battler “Bombergirl.”

Konami’s current financial forecast remains unchanged from the second quarter. It still expects to finish the year with revenues of $2.27 billion, a 4.4% increase compared to the previous year.