×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Konami Classics Coming to Consoles And PC in 50th Anniversary Editions

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Konami

Video game publisher Konami is celebrating its 50th anniversary by bringing some of its classic titles to PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in three separate digital bundles, it announced on Wednesday.

The “Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection” comes out on Apr. 18 and has eight ported titles along with a bonus book showing concept art from their development. The collection includes:

  • “Haunted Castle”
  • “Typhoon” (also known as “A-JAX”)
  • “Nemesis” (also known as “Gradius”)
  • “Vulcan Venture” (also known as “Gradius II”)
  • “Life Force” (also known as “Salamander”)
  • “Thunder Cross”
  • “Scramble”
  • “TwinBee”

Meanwhile, the “Castlevania Anniversary Collection” contains at least four titles from the beloved series: “Castlevania,” “Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge,” “Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse,” and “Super Castlevania IV.” Konami said more titles in this collection will be announced in the near future. It also comes with an in-game bonus book filled with early developer notes and an interview with Adi Shankar, producer of the Netflix animated series.

The third bundle focuses on the classic run-n-gun franchise “Contra.” The “Contra Anniversary Collection” includes the original arcade game, “Super Contra” (arcade version), “Super C,” “Contra III: The Alien Wars,” and more. Its bonus in-game book documents the history of the series.

Both the “Castlevania” and “Contra” collections will be available to purchase this summer.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Gaming

  • Watch Nintendo's Spring 2019 Nindies Showcase

    Watch Nintendo's Spring 2019 Nindies Showcase Here

    Nintendo is holding a Nindies Showcase today to talk about some of the indie games coming to Switch in the near future. The presentation is about 30 minutes and it kicks off at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. While we don’t know exactly what Nintendo will show during the livestream, we do know a number [...]

  • Konami Classics Coming to Consoles And

    Konami Classics Coming to Consoles And PC in 50th Anniversary Editions

    Video game publisher Konami is celebrating its 50th anniversary by bringing some of its classic titles to PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in three separate digital bundles, it announced on Wednesday. The “Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection” comes out on Apr. 18 and has eight ported titles along with a bonus book showing [...]

  • Indie Devs Sound Off on Diversity,

    Indie Devs Sound Off on Diversity, Ethics, Deadlines Without Crunch

    Each year at the Game Developers Conference, developers are invited to give five-minute microtalks during the annual Indie Soapbox event. This year’s session featured ten speakers and topics including the importance of diversity, striving for ethical design, and the value of setting deadlines without overworking yourself. The Soapbox session is typically a “no holds barred” [...]

  • HTC Vive Headset

    Doctors Look to Virtual Reality to Treat Chronic Pain

    Virtual reality is a technology with seemingly limitless potential, not just in the gaming space, but across a range of industries. The health field, in particular, is interested in the potential applications of VR tech to assist patients suffering from chronic pain. In his talk at GDC, David Putrino, Ph.D., walked through his organization’s efforts [...]

  • Game Industry Has Mixed Reactions to

    Game Industry Has Mixed Reactions to Google Stadia

    Google’s new game streaming platform Stadia made its debut at GDC. Although still missing some intangible details (namely, pricing or a launch date), publishers and developers still have thoughts on this ambitious attempt at bringing streaming to the mainstream. Stadia debuted with Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed as a key franchise for the platform. Ubisoft co-founder Yves [...]

  • 'Pikmin' Meets 'Luigi's Mansion' in 'The

    'Pikmin' Meets 'Luigi's Mansion' in 'The Wild at Heart' Adventure

    Imagine a game with “Pikmin’s” real-time critter management and the Poltergust 3000 from “Luigi’s Mansion’s” meshed together into a gorgeous “Where the Wild Things Are”-styled adventure that takes you to an alternate dimension. It’s a striking pitch that sums up the brilliance of the indie adventure game “The Wild at Heart.” Developed by Moonlight Kids, [...]

  • 'Red Dead Online' Spring Update Will

    'Red Dead Online' Spring Update Will Add Hostility System, Play Styles

    “Red Dead Online” is getting a big update this spring with some new features, developer Rockstar Games announced on Tuesday. “Alongside incorporating player feedback and addressing existing issues, the beta period has allowed us to lay the groundwork for the more advanced aspects of ‘Red Dead Online’ still to come,” it said in a post [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad