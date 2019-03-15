×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Koei Tecmo Launches Free-to-Play Version of ‘Dead or Alive 6’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Publisher Koei Tecmo America and developer Team Ninja are launching a free-to-play version of their fighting game “Dead or Alive 6,” they announced on Friday.

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters” is available now on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One and offers a limited peek into the “DOA” universe. The game comes with four base characters — Kasumi, Hitomi, Diego, and Bass. It also has online ranked battles and a handful of modes — Versus, Arcade, Time Attack, Training, and Quest. “DOA 6’s” introduction to Story mode is unlocked as well, along with DOA Central, a hub where players can check out wardrobes, music, and more.

Koei Tecmo released a “Core Fighters” version of “Dead or Alive 5” in 2013. It also offered four base fighters. Players who wanted to unlock additional characters could do so for $4 each, while the game’s story mode cost $15. Koei Tecmo didn’t say on Friday whether or not the “DOA 6” version will also feature paid DLC, but it seems likely.

In addition, Koei Tecmo said Friday marks the release of “Dead or Alive 6’s” second online update, which adds more high-level quests, new entrance and victory scenes, and some tweaks to the way players earn costume parts. The game’s first Season Pass content, The Happy Wedding Vol. 1, is also available starting today. As you might expect, it outfits “Dead or Alive 6” fighters in tuxedos, suits, and wedding dresses. There are 13 new costumes total. A second wedding pack comes out later this month.

Other mystery costume packs will release over the summer, along with two new characters from “King of Fighters XIV.”

“Dead or Alive 6” launched on Mar. 1 to mixed reviews. While some critics praised its solid fighting mechanics, others knocked its story and online experience. Now that a free-to-play option is here, though, fans can judge it for themselves before paying for the full game.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Gaming

  • Koei Tecmo Launches Free-to-Play Version of

    Koei Tecmo Launches Free-to-Play Version of 'Dead or Alive 6'

    Publisher Koei Tecmo America and developer Team Ninja are launching a free-to-play version of their fighting game “Dead or Alive 6,” they announced on Friday. “Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters” is available now on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One and offers a limited peek into the “DOA” universe. The game comes with four [...]

  • EA Unveils New Competitive Gaming Studio

    EA Unveils New Competitive Gaming Studio

    Video game publisher Electronic Arts just built a new competitive gaming studio at its headquarters in Redwood Shores, Calif., it announced on Friday. EA calls it a “one-stop-shop to rapidly accelerate the company’s ability to host more competitive events and create content primed for a top-tier broadcast experience.” The EA Broadcast Center features two main [...]

  • Cloud Saves, Achievements Coming to the

    Cloud Saves, Achievements Coming to the Epic Games Store

    A large number of new features are coming to the Epic Games Store in the coming months, including cloud saves and achievements. Epic is sharing its development roadmap on a Trello board so it can keep the community up-to-date on upcoming features and major known issues. It did something similar for its popular battle royale [...]

  • 'No Man's Sky's' Next Big Update

    'No Man's Sky's' Next Big Update Called 'Beyond,' Due This Summer

    Space survival game “No Man’s Sky” is getting another major update, called Beyond, and it’s launching sometime this summer, developer Hello Games announced on Friday. “Earlier this year, whilst working on our roadmap of three future updates, we decided we wanted to interweave their features, and had a vision for something much more impactful,” Hello [...]

  • Mobile MMO 'Fate/Grand Order' Reaches $3B

    Mobile MMO 'Fate/Grand Order' Reaches $3 Billion in Player Spending (Analyst)

    Sony’s free-to-play mobile MMO “Fate/Grand Order” has grossed an estimated $3 billion in player spending on iOS and Android since its launch in August 2015, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. To put that figure in perspective, Sensor Tower said it’s the equivalent of a PlayStation 4 title selling 50 million copies at $60 [...]

  • Valve Expanding Steam Link Functionality So

    Valve Expanding Steam Link Functionality So Gamers Can Play Anywhere

    Valve is launching Steam Link Anywhere, a new feature for its streaming app that allows users to connect to their computers and play games from anywhere, it announced on Thursday. The feature is currently available in early beta and is free of charge to all Steam users through the Steam Link device or app. Of [...]

  • 'Left 4 Dead' Dev Reveals New

    'Left 4 Dead' Dev Reveals New Co-Op Game 'Back 4 Blood'

    Turtle Rock Studios, the developer behind the critically-acclaimed cooperative zombie game “Left 4 Dead,” is back with a new project, it announced on Thursday. “Back 4 Blood” seeks to combine what made “Left 4 Dead” so successful with new features and technology. While Turtle Rock hasn’t released many details about the game, it said on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad