‘Kirby’ and ‘Yoshi’ Get Release Dates in March

CREDIT: Nintendo

“Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn” and “Yoshi’s Crafted World” are both releasing in March, Nintendo announced Tuesday via press release.

Both of the games, which each feature a handcrafted look, were announced with no firm release date— Kirby last year, and Yoshi’s game in 2017. “Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn” is coming first on March 5, and “Yoshi’s Crafted World” rounds out the end of the month with a release of March 29.

The classic pink hero Kirby is returning in a Nintendo 3DS version of “Kirby’s Epic Yarn,” which originally released for the Nintendo Wii. The “extra” is not just yarn fluff, though. The 3DS version has new mini-games with characters King Dedede and Meta Knight making appearances, and even has new power-up Ravel Abilities for Kirby. A new game mode called Devilish (which adds “extra layer of challenge to each stage”) a little cosmetic extras, new in-game furniture, are also going to be in this new version.

The beloved Nintendo character Yoshi is also getting some attention for his all-new adventure, “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” which is releasing exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The game has a handcrafted look, as well, as the world is crafted from everyday items, like paper cups and boxes, according to the press release.

The game can be played alone or co-op as players navigate through the stages, solving puzzles and finding treasures. Plus, for extra re-play value, the stages can be played through backwards as well.

“Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn” will cost $39.99, and “Yoshi’s Crafted World” $59.99, according to the Amazon listings of both products.

