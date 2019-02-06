‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Ships Five Million Copies in One Week

“Kingdom Hearts III” is now the fastest selling game in the franchise’s history after shipping more than five million copies globally in one week, publisher Square Enix announced on Monday.

That figure includes both physical and digital copies across all platforms.

“Kingdom Hearts” is an action role-playing game series that mixes Square Enix, Disney, and Pixar franchises into its storyline and settings. The first title released in March 2002 for the PlayStation 2 and was a critical and commercial success. Since then, the series — which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2017 — has shipped more than 25 million copies worldwide.

“Kingdom Hearts III” concludes the franchise’s main storyline, as players follow Sora, Donald Duck, Goofy, and others on a quest to protect the universe from an evil force known as the Heartless. It adds some new worlds from Disney and Pixar properties like “Frozen,” “Big Hero 6,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The game also features a voice cast filled with celebrities reprising their roles from the films, including Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Zachary Levi as “Tangled’s” Flynn Rider, and John Ratzenberger and Wallace Shawn as “Toy Story’s” Hamm and Rex.

“Kingdom Hearts III’s” success is undoubtedly good news for Square Enix, which just reported a 4.8% decrease in net sales year-over-year during the nine-month period that ended on Dec. 31. Operating income was also down 65.3% year-over-year due to greater development costs for major new titles and increased advertising expenses. The publisher’s massively multiplayer online role-playing games also suffered a decrease in net sales and operating income, while many of Square’s mobile and PC browser titles performed below expectations.