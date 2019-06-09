×
‘Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind’ DLC Trailer Reveals Winter Release

Square Enix offers fans a glimpse of what’s to come in the upcoming “Kingdom Hearts 3” DLC, “Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind,” releasing a trailer that shows off characters Roxas, Aqua, and Riku ahead of its official E3 press conference on Monday.

The trailer, which runs just at under two minutes long and begins with a meeting between a young Xehanort and the Master of Masters, also shows off a new Keyblade transformation for Sora. “Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind” will release this winter on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“Kingdom Hearts 3” ends the franchise’s main storyline, with players following Sora, Donald Duck, Goofy, and others as they work to protect the universe from an evil force called the Heartless. In February, Square Enix announced the third title to be the fastest selling game in the franchise’s history, having shipped more than five million copies globally in one week.

So far not much is known about what “Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind” will involve, but we can expect to find out more when Square Enix holds its E3 2019 press conference June 10, at 6 p.m. PT. There’s more info about the Square Enix presser right here.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.

  Kingdom Hearts 3

    'Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind' DLC Trailer Reveals Winter Release

    Square Enix offers fans a glimpse of what's to come in the upcoming "Kingdom Hearts 3" DLC, "Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind," releasing a trailer that shows off characters Roxas, Aqua, and Riku ahead of its official E3 press conference on Monday. The trailer, which runs just at under two minutes long and begins with a

