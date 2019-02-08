×
‘Killer Queen Black’ Comes to Discord and Nintendo Switch in 2019

Eight-player arcade strategy game “Killer Queen Black” will release simultaneously in the third quarter of 2019 for Discord on PC and on Nintendo Switch.

For the first 90 days after its launch, PC gamers can download the game exclusively from the Discord store, according to developers Liquid Bit and BumbleBear Games. “Killer Queen Black” features day-one cross-platform play and chat.

In “Killer Queen Black” players battle for the hive in two teams of four – one Queen and three workers. The Queen is armed with a stinger that can be used to attack the other team or defend herself as she is the only bee with limited lives. Workers, on the other hand, are at first defenseless but can eventually boost their speed and become Soldiers who wield laser rifles.

The upcoming release features glam-rock inspired 16-bit art, along with tunes from instrumental power metal cover band Powerglove.

“Killer Queen Black launching for PC on the Discord store is a perfect fit,” said Matt Tesch, co-founder of Liquid Bit. ”Discord’s focus on community and communication reflects the core tenets of our game, and we hope to see everyone on the battlefield later this year.”

This follows a big 2018 for Discord. The popular chat platform has been positioning itself as an online gaming store in the vein of Steam, announcing in December its plans to give 90% of all revenue to gamer makers starting this year.

As for “Killer Queen Black,” the game was initially rumored to be coming to Switch in 2018 after an anonymous 4chan user posted a blurry photo of a print order for game logos alleged to be used in a Nintendo video presentation.

