Playables and Double Fine Creation ‘Kids’ Chosen for Berlinale

“Kids,” a short film from Playables and Double Fine Presents, has been officially selected to screen at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, announced Thursday via press release.

The Berlin International Film Festival, commonly called the Berlinale, is one of the largest film festivals in the world. “Kids” will screen in a Berlinale sidebar called Generation.

Generation is meant to showcase groundbreaking film for young audiences and “open-minded adults,” according to the Berlinale website. For 2019, 32 short films from creators originating from 22 countries have been chosen.

“Kids” is not only a short film, but a game crossover as well, as seen at E3 last year. It will have a mobile and PC release sometime in 2019. Michael Frei is the director and animator behind the project, and Mario von Rickenbach is the game designer. The two Swiss creatives previously created “Plug & Play” together.

Berlinale section head Maryanne Redpath commented on the selections for this year’s Berlinale Generation sidebar.

“The stars in this years’ program are self-determined beings, who are often challenged by conservative traditions and who choose to set off on new paths,” Redpath stated. “Often the creativity that they discover grows out of an aimless boredom – it seems adults have nearly forgotten the great productivity that this state can engender.”

As for whether or not this statement applies to “Kids,” it’s difficult to say. As seen in the teaser trailer and teased by the creators, “Kids” is an “experimental project about the psychology of the group.”

Check out the teaser trailer for “Kids” below.