‘Kid Icarus,’ ‘StarTropics’ Coming to Nintendo Switch Online in March

CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo is adding two classic action-adventure titles to its Nintendo Switch Online library on Mar. 13, it announced on Tuesday.

Kid Icarus” first released on the NES in 1986 and mixes fantasy elements with Greek Mythology. The player, as a young angel named Pit, battles the evil goddess Medusa and her minions with a magical bow and arrow. Despite a reputation for grueling difficulty, it’s become a cult favorite since its launch.

StarTropics,” meanwhile, tells the story of Mike Jones, a teenage star pitcher searching for his missing archaeologist uncle. It first launched on the NES in 1990 and features a top-down perspective similar to early “The Legend of Zelda” titles. It’s also notable for being one of the few games of that era designed specifically for Western audiences. Unlike most of Nintendo’s games, it never released in Japan.

Nintendo Switch Online also includes more than 30 other classics from the NES era like “Super Mario Bros.,” “Donkey Kong,” and “Ninja Gaiden.” The subscription service launched in September 2018 and costs $20 annually. It now has over eight million subscribers, Nintendo announced in a recent financial report. That number doesn’t include free trial members.

“Nintendo Switch Online has had a good start, with the number of subscribers surpassing eight million accounts not including free trials,” the company said in a statement. “In keeping with our goal of providing Nintendo Switch owners with ‘More Games. More Features. More Fun,’ we are working on continuing to expand the service offerings.”

