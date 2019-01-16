Crowdfunded Video Games Saw A Decline on Kickstarter in 2018

Video game crowdfunding campaigns saw a sharp decline on crowdfunding website Kickstarter in 2018 compared to end-of-year data from the year prior, Polygon reports.

This is the third year in a row that video game projects have been on the decline. The video game category experienced a drop of $1.45 million, or roughly eight percent when compared to data from 2017. Kickstarter’s category for successful video game projects reached only $15.8 million last year, a multi-million dollar drop from the $17.25 million reached the year prior.

Comparatively, the golden age of Video game crowdfunding took place during 2015, when Kickstarter logged $41.5 million for its video game category.

While video games continue to experience a decline on the platform, tabletop games are on the rise. Video game campaigns earned an average of $44,886.36 per campaign, successful tabletop game campaigns saw an average of $70,603.33 per successful project.

The tabletop games category increased by nearly 20 percent in funds raised over 2017, helping to bring the games category to an all-time high with more than $200 million in total funding.

The tabletop category includes board games, hobby miniatures games, card games, and tabletop role-playing games. Funding in the category was up $27.23 million, an increase on the prior year of 19.8 percent.

You can read the Kickstarter year-end review in full on the Kickstarter Blog.