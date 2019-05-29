June PS Plus Games Include ‘Borderlands: The Handsome Collection’ and ‘Sonic Mania’

PlayStation Plus subscribers can look forward to two new additions to their library for June: “Borderlands: The Handsome Collection” and “Sonic Mania.”

Both games will be free to all PlayStation Plus members for the month. “Borderlands: The Handsome Collection” is actually three games in one, since it includes “Borderlands,” “Borderlands 2,” “Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel,” and all corresponding DLC for each game. This package also includes split-screen multiplayer and enhanced graphics for current-gen consoles.

With “Borderlands 3” releasing in September, this package should act as a springboard for gamers looking to get into the series ahead of the final entry in the core trilogy.

Meanwhile, “Sonic Mania” is a clever mix of classic “Sonic” action with modern flavor. Borne of a collaboration between Sega and developer Christian Whitehead, this platformer was well-received when it debuted by both Sonic die-hards and critics alike, offering a delectable mix of exciting platforming action and new challenges, remixed classic stages, and additional surprises sprinkled throughout.

“Sonic Mania” has since been given the “Sonic Mania Plus” upgrade, which adds new content and characters, however, and the PlayStation Plus version only includes the original game. It will cost $4.99 to upgrade.

Both titles will become available on June 3, but right now “Overcooked” and “What Remains of Edith Finch” are still up for grabs for anyone who may have missed them.