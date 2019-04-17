Joker from ‘Persona 5,’ Stage Builder Enters Arena in ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

“Persona 5” fighter Joker is joining the cast of playable character in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo announced on Wednesday.

The new playable fighter, along with the Mementos stage and several Persona series music tracks, will be made available to players who own the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Fighters Pass, or those who purchase Challenger Pack 1 for $5.99. The Fighters Pass, available for $24.99, gives players access to Joker and the four upcoming Challenger Packs when they release.

Nintendo also revealed a new Stage Builder feature – rumoured earlier this month – is coming to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” in a free Version 3.0 update available today, along with video editing features and the Smash World service for the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app.

“As the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game of all time and the fastest-selling game ever released in the Super Smash Bros. series, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to deliver a seismic collision of the biggest cast of iconic video game characters ever assembled in one game,” said Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Nick Chavez in a prepared statement. “Through both free content updates and paid DLC, like Joker from Persona 5, we’re able to keep making the game bigger and better with new experiences for Super Smash Bros. players to enjoy for a long time to come.”