‘John Wick Hex’ Is A New Film Noir Action Game from Mike Bithell

“John Wick Hex” will bring the film noir-styled action of upcoming Keanu Reeves hitman vehicle “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” to consoles, Windows PC and Mac exclusively through the Epic Store, said publisher Good Shepherd and Entertainment, in partnership with entertainment company Lionsgate.

An action-based strategy game, “John Wick Hex” is in development from acclaimed game director Mike Bithell (Volume, Thomas Was Alone). Developed in close co-operation with both the creative and stunt teams of the film series, the game is described as “fight-choreographed chess” that aims to bring to life the “gun fu” style of the films.

“Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking,” said the publisher. “Perform well and progress in the main story mode (which features an original story created for the game) to unlock new weapons, suit options and locations. Each weapon changes up the tactics you’ll use and the manner in which you’ll play. Ammo is finite and realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make the most of weapons you scavenge on the job.”

“John Wick Hex” will feature an aesthetic similar to that seen in the films, a graphic noir art design, and voice-work from the likes of Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. Additional cast for the game will be revealed at a later date.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” releases to theatres worldwide on May 17, 2019.