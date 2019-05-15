John Wick Is Coming to ‘Fortnite,’ and Details Have Leaked Early

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” releases in theaters on Friday, May 17, and it looks like massively popular battle royale game “Fortnite” is celebrating its launch with a limited-time event, according to Eurogamer.

Last week, a Reddit user pointed out that the assassin’s house has appeared at Paradise Palms. That sent dataminers on a fact-finding mission, and they dug up images of a John Wick cosmetic skin and a limited-time mode.

The skin reportedly comes in two styles — a “regular” version depicting Wick in his trademark black suit and a “damaged” version. Meanwhile, the new LTM is called Wick’s Bounty and it tasks players with eliminating other “bounty hunters” for gold coins, the currency used in the assassin world of the “John Wick” films. A player wins when they reach a certain amount of coins, but if they’re eliminated three times they’re out of the match for good, according to the leak. Players who collect a large amount of coins will have to be extra cautious, since their locations will be marked on the map.

This isn’t the first time “Fortnite” developer Epic Games has done a movie crossover event. Last year, it brought Marvel’s Mad Titan, Thanos, to the battle royale title for a limited-time mode coinciding with the launch of “Avengers: Infinity War.” That LTM introduced the Infinity Gauntlet to matches. Any player who found it and put it on transformed into Thanos and wreaked havoc with a set of special abilities. Epic brought the mode back a year later for the launch of “Avengers: Endgame,” while also adding cosmetics like an Iron Man suit and Captain America’s shield.