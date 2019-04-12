×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Actress Janina Gavankar Teases ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Sequel to Fan

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Actress Janina Gavankar, perhaps best known in the gaming industry for her role as Iden Versio in “Star Wars Battlefront 2,” just leaked the existence of a “Horizon Zero Dawn” sequel to a fan at Star Wars Celebration, according to a post on Reddit.

Gavankar’s comments were captured on video. “Thank you for getting me into ‘Horizon Zero Dawn,'” the fan says in the video. “Because otherwise I never would’ve played that game.”

“Just wait until you see the sequel,” the actress replies. “You’re gonna die. I know some secrets. You’re gonna die.”

Gavankar sang the game’s praises on Twitter while playing it in 2017. She also voiced the character Tatai in The Frozen Wilds DLC later that year.

“Horizon Zero Dawn” came out in February 2017. The open-world action-RPG tells the story of Aloy, a hunter in a post-apocalyptic setting that’s both prehistoric and high-tech. The world is overrun with machines that resemble dinosaurs, while pockets of humanity struggle to survive in primitive hunter-gatherer tribes. As Aloy, the player must battle the machines using stealth and a variety of weapons and traps, while trying to uncover Aloy’s mysterious past.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that “Horizon Zero Dawn” is getting a sequel. It was a major hit for Sony and developer Guerilla Games when it launched. It quickly became the biggest new franchise launch on the PlayStation 4, according to Eurogamer. That record was previously held by Hello Games’ space sim “No Man’s Sky.” By its second anniversary, it managed to surpass 10 million copies sold.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Gaming

  • Actress Janina Gavankar Teases 'Horizon Zero

    Actress Janina Gavankar Teases 'Horizon Zero Dawn' Sequel to Fan

    Actress Janina Gavankar, perhaps best known in the gaming industry for her role as Iden Versio in “Star Wars Battlefront 2,” just leaked the existence of a “Horizon Zero Dawn” sequel to a fan at Star Wars Celebration, according to a post on Reddit. Gavankar’s comments were captured on video. “Thank you for getting me [...]

  • Infinity Ward, Respawn Co-Founder Working With

    Infinity Ward, Respawn Co-Founder Working With Epic Games

    Jason West, one of the co-founders of game development studios Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment, is now working with Epic Games on a new project, according to a tweet from The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley. The “Fortnite” studio quietly hired West to work on its game development efforts, Keighley said. He’s reportedly been in [...]

  • "World War Z" Game Launch Trailer

    "World War Z" Game Launch Trailer Tasks Players to Outlive the Dead

    “World War Z” shows a terrifying mass of zombies for players to take on in a launch trailer shown Friday for the upcoming video game. The game, based on the book and movie of the same title, is a co-op shooter four-player missions set in different cities around the world, including New York, Jerusalem, Moscow, [...]

  • Watch the 'Stranger Things' Kids Play

    Watch the 'Stranger Things' Kids Play 'Brawl Stars' in New Series

    Two actors of “Stranger Things” fame will appear on the first episode of “Brawl with the Stars” on Friday, according to a press release. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series, and Caleb McLaughlin, who portrays Lucas Sinclair, will battle it out in the first episode— a mobile game battle, that [...]

  • 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Reveal:

    'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Reveal: Watch It and the Rest Right Here

    Star Wars Celebration takes over Chicago for a long weekend with a celebration of the movies, theme parks, video games, and loads more from a galaxy far, far away. While the most anticipated gaming news coming out of Star Wars Celebration is the breakdown of Electronic Arts’ and Respawn’s “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” — [...]

  • Niantic Launches 'Pokemon Go' Photo Contest

    Niantic Launches 'Pokemon Go' Photo Contest

    A “Pokémon Go” photo contest kicks off next week giving contestants a chance to show off their favorite Pocket Monster buddies for a chance to win a bit of PokéStop fame or a paid trip to one of the year’s Pokémon Go fests. The #GOsnapshot Challenge for “Pokémon Go,’ is broken down into three different [...]

  • Disney-Plus-Interface

    Disney+ to Launch in November, Priced at $6.99 Monthly

    Disney+ will launch in the U.S. on Nov. 12, 2019, and will cost $6.99 per month, the company announced — nearly half Netflix’s standard $12.99 plan. The subscription VOD service represents Disney’s biggest and most aggressive move into the video-streaming wars. By pricing it well below Netflix, the Mouse House is betting it can rapidly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad