Actress Janina Gavankar Teases ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Sequel to Fan

Actress Janina Gavankar, perhaps best known in the gaming industry for her role as Iden Versio in “Star Wars Battlefront 2,” just leaked the existence of a “Horizon Zero Dawn” sequel to a fan at Star Wars Celebration, according to a post on Reddit.

Gavankar’s comments were captured on video. “Thank you for getting me into ‘Horizon Zero Dawn,'” the fan says in the video. “Because otherwise I never would’ve played that game.”

“Just wait until you see the sequel,” the actress replies. “You’re gonna die. I know some secrets. You’re gonna die.”

Gavankar sang the game’s praises on Twitter while playing it in 2017. She also voiced the character Tatai in The Frozen Wilds DLC later that year.

After putting 90+ hours into Horizon Zero Dawn, I got to be part of the DLC. 😅 This @noclipvideo on its making will show you exactly why working w/ @guerrilla was a dream. https://t.co/ykllq0KQcS — janina gavankar (@Janina) December 20, 2017

“Horizon Zero Dawn” came out in February 2017. The open-world action-RPG tells the story of Aloy, a hunter in a post-apocalyptic setting that’s both prehistoric and high-tech. The world is overrun with machines that resemble dinosaurs, while pockets of humanity struggle to survive in primitive hunter-gatherer tribes. As Aloy, the player must battle the machines using stealth and a variety of weapons and traps, while trying to uncover Aloy’s mysterious past.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that “Horizon Zero Dawn” is getting a sequel. It was a major hit for Sony and developer Guerilla Games when it launched. It quickly became the biggest new franchise launch on the PlayStation 4, according to Eurogamer. That record was previously held by Hello Games’ space sim “No Man’s Sky.” By its second anniversary, it managed to surpass 10 million copies sold.