Jade Raymond to Lead Google’s New First-Party Game Development Studio

Long-time video game producer Jade Raymond will lead Google’s new first-party development studio, called Stadia Games and Entertainment, the company announced during the Game Developers Conference on Tuesday.

The studio will create games for Google’s new streaming service Stadia, which promises seamless 60 FPS and 1080p resolution on any device running a Chrome browser. Game data is stored on Google’s servers, which means players won’t need to go through the downloading and installation process. Progress will also be saved in the cloud and carry over between multiple devices.

Not only will Raymond help create first-party titles at Stadia Games and Entertainment, she said her team will also work to make all of the Stadia tech available to partner studios big and small. “We’re committed to going down the bold path, learning what is working best, and sharing key tools and tech so that we can take games to the next level together,” she said. “The way I see it, there has never been a more exciting time to be a developer, and Stadia will be a driving force defining the future of games and entertainment.”

Raymond recently left video game publisher Electronic Arts to join Google as a vice president. She joined Electronic Arts in 2015 when she founded the Montreal-based game developer Motive Studios. She’s also known for her work on Ubisoft’s blockbuster “Assassin’s Creed” franchise. Ironically, the first game to run on Stadia was the latest entry in that series, “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.” Google used it to test the technology under the name Project Stream.