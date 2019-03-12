Jade Raymond Named New Vice President of Google

×
Games industry veteran Jade Raymond has been name the new Vice President of Google.

Raymond announced the news over Twitter today. “I’m excited to finally be able to share that I have joined Google as VP!” wrote Raymond.

Raymond got her start in the game industry as a programmer for Sony. She went on to work at Electronic Arts, then as a correspondent for The Electric Playground, and finally Ubisoft Montreal, where she was the producer of “Assassin’s Creed.” She went on to serve as the executive producer of “Assassin’s Creed 2,” “Watch Dogs” and “Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist.” She helped open the Ubisoft Toronto Studio and served as its managing director, helping to expand the studio.

