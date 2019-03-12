Jade Raymond Named New Vice President of Google

Raymond announced the news over Twitter today. “I’m excited to finally be able to share that I have joined Google as VP!” wrote Raymond.
Raymond got her start in the game industry as a programmer for Sony. She went on to work at Electronic Arts, then as a correspondent for The Electric Playground, and finally Ubisoft Montreal, where she was the producer of “Assassin’s Creed.” She went on to serve as the executive producer of “Assassin’s Creed 2,” “Watch Dogs” and “Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist.” She helped open the Ubisoft Toronto Studio and served as its managing director, helping to expand the studio.
Popular on Variety
John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'
Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'
Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'
Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming
Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'
Games industry veteran Jade Raymond has been name the new Vice President of Google. Raymond announced the news over Twitter today. “I’m excited to finally be able to share that I have joined Google as VP!” wrote Raymond.
Kareem Choudhry, head of gaming cloud at Microsoft, confirmed that Project xCloud is set to begin public trials later this year During the latest Inside Xbox livestream, Choudhry showed off the company’s upcoming cloud streaming service. “Project X Cloud is a cloud-based streaming service that will enable you to play anywhere we have a client,” [...]
Microsoft unveiled a new limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller during an Inside Xbox broadcast on Tuesday. The Phantom White Special Edition controller is the second in Xbox’s Phantom series. The Phantom Black Special Edition controller debuted in September. The Phantom White will be available at retailers worldwide beginning Apr. 2 for $70 USD. It also [...]
“Halo: The Master Chief Collection” is making its way to PC for the first time ever, revealed during the latest episode of Microsoft’s “Inside Xbox” series. This version of “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” was built “specifically for the PC audience,” and will allow players to enjoy the first-person shooter on the platform, including campaign [...]
“Minecraft” is coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft announced during an Inside Xbox broadcast on Tuesday. It will be available on the subscription-based streaming service starting on Apr. 4. It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that “Minecraft” is landing on the pass. The game is hugely popular. Since its launch on PC in 2009, [...]
When it comes to flashy augmented reality (AR) glasses for consumers, all eyes are on two companies these days: Magic Leap, which released its Magic Leap One developer headset last summer, and Apple, which is reportedly getting ready to unveil an AR device next year. One company that isn’t getting quite as much attention, despite [...]
The Power Rangers are back, with a new look at the upcoming nWay-developed video game “Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.” A new trailer shows off more of what players can expect from the fighting game, which is a “Marvel vs. Capcom”-styled 3v3 tag fighter that incorporates various characters from the show and accessible fighting [...]