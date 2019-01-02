×

‘Assassin’s Creed’s’ Jade Raymond to Receive Legend Award

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Games industry stalwart Jade Raymond, best known for her work on Ubisoft game franchises “Assassin’s Creed” and “Watch Dogs,” will be presented with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award on Jan. 22, the New York Game Critics announced on Wednesday.

The award will be presented during the upcoming 8th Annual New York Game Awards, which will be hosted by writers from the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Tickets for the event are now available, or you could tune in to Twitch at 7:30 p.m. EST to watch it live.

Over the past two decades, Raymond worked on franchises including “The Sims,” “Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell,” “Mighty Quest for Epic Loot,” “Star Wars,” “Watch Dogs” and “Assassins Creed.” She most recently founded Montreal-based Motive Studios at Electronic Arts. She left the company last year.

Raymond was named to the Variety 500 list last year for her impact on the video game and entertainment industries.

“Jade has been a leading force to advance the medium of videogames as an art form by pioneering new forms of gameplay, player agency and online games,” reads a statement from the New York Game Critics. “Perhaps even more importantly, she’s been on the vanguard of making the subject matter of games more thought provoking and relevant to our world. While the games Jade has helped create have been trailblazing, her contributions as an industry leader have been equally noteworthy: Jade has been a clear voice and important example in making the game business more inclusive. Serving on the board of directors of the AIAS dedicated to the advancement and recognition of the interactive arts as well as other boards such as WIFT, dedicated to the advancement of women in screen-based industries. Jade is a frequent speaker on the topic of diversity and inclusivity in entertainment.”

Related

Presented by the New York Videogame Critics Circle, the Legend Award recognizes individuals and organizations that have a made exceptional artistic achievements. Past recipients include Richard Garriott, Todd Howard, Rockstar Games, and Ralph Baer.

“We’re thrilled,” says Critics Circle persident Harold Goldberg. “From her early days at Sony Online Entertainment to this very day, Jade really has had a game-changer of a career. It makes total sense that the first woman we honor with our Legend Award be Jade Raymond.”

The Andrew Yoon Legend Award is named in memory of founding member Andrew Yoon, who died in a swimming accident just before the release of his first card game “Divorce!” Yoon had previously written for publications including Joystiq and Shacknews.

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More Gaming

  • 'Assassin's Creed's' Jade Raymond to Receive

    'Assassin's Creed's' Jade Raymond to Receive Legend Award

    Games industry stalwart Jade Raymond, best known for her work on Ubisoft game franchises “Assassin’s Creed” and “Watch Dogs,” will be presented with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award on Jan. 22, the New York Game Critics announced on Wednesday. The award will be presented during the upcoming 8th Annual New York Game Awards, which will [...]

  • 'The New Childhood' and How Games,

    'The New Childhood' and How Games, Social Media Are Good For Kids

    Jordan Shapiro’s new book “The New Childhood,” was released on December 31.  Shapiro, an influential columnist, thinker, and teacher, dedicated many years to exploring and writing about education in the digital age and how it impacts children and families. I know Shapiro’s work through my time at Games for Change, where he proved an active [...]

  • Netflix - Spencer Neumann

    Netflix Expected to Name Activision Blizzard's Spencer Neumann as New CFO

    Spencer Neumann is joining Netflix as its new chief financial officer and will exit as Activision Blizzard’s CFO after less than two years, according to reports. As first reported by Reuters, Neumann will start at Netflix in early 2019, replacing CFO David Wells. Netflix announced last summer that Wells planned to step down after 14 years [...]

  • Kraken in Sea of Thieves

    More Story, Lore Coming to 'Sea of Thieves' With New Quest System

    Rare is working on a new quest system, along with more story and lore, for its pirate-themed online game “Sea of Thieves,” creative director Joe Neate told Game Reactor in a recent interview. “Sea of Thieves” didn’t have much narrative when it first launched in March, and its quests were largely of the “fetch” or [...]

  • Watch Rappers Try to Rescue a

    Watch Rappers Try to Rescue a Puppy in VR (NSFW)

    A YouTube channel (unfortunately) named 88 Rising published a compilation video on Sunday of rappers attempting to save a cute puppy in virtual reality. Kotaku spotted the footage and it’s as filthy and fun as you’d expect. (Seriously, it’s filthy. Extremely NSFW. You’ve been warned.) The musicians are brought into a studio full of green [...]

  • 'Celeste' Developers Cancel Their New Metroidvania

    'Celeste' Developers Cancel Their New Metroidvania Game 'Skytorn'

    The team behind the critically-acclaimed indie platformer “Celeste” are cancelling another project, a procedurally-generated Metroidvania called “Skytorn,” developer Noel Berry said in a blog post on Saturday. “We’re no longer going to be finishing ‘Skytorn,” he said. “I’m really sorry for those of you who were excited about this game. We were too. We poured [...]

  • Atlus Teases 'Persona 5 R,' Promises

    Atlus Teases 'Persona 5 R,' Promises More Details in March

    Atlus is reportedly working on a new version of its 2016 PS4-exclusive role-playing game “Persona 5” called “Persona 5 R,” it revealed on Sunday. The publisher released a short teaser video and accompanying website, but didn’t give any details. It will talk more about what it’s working on in March. The teaser does contain the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad