Jack Black Became a YouTuber Because of a Failed Project

Jack Black decided to become a gaming YouTuber because his Tenacious D animated series pitch, “Post-Apocalypto,” was rejected by television networks. Black’s 12-year-old son Sammy teased him about the pivot onstage at E3. The pair runs the channel Jablinski Games, which is also produced by Taylor Stephens.

The talk was moderated by Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, who obliged when Black asked that the Jablinski team be introduced a second and then a third time.

This story is developing.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET.

